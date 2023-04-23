Left Menu

On birthday, Manoj Bajpayee announces his new film 'Bandaa'

Actor Manoj Bajlpayee, who turned 54 on Sunday, has given a return gift to all of his fans. Bajpayee will soon be seen in a courtroom drama 'Bandaa'.

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2023 15:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 15:15 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Actor Manoj Bajlpayee, who turned 54 on Sunday, has given a return gift to all of his fans. Bajpayee will soon be seen in a courtroom drama 'Bandaa' on ZEE5.

Manoj took to his Instagram handle to make the announcement for the project. The 'Family Man' actor wrote, "Jab baat ho insaaf ki, sirf ek hi #Bandaa kaafi hai Witness the trial of the century, inspired from true events, on #Zee5."

The actor plays the role of a lawyer in the movie who is obliged to bring the truth in front of the judge no matter hard are the conditions. The actor mentioned the projects he has done that went for a digital route and how he is excited for the audience to join in on this new adventure. Bajpayee revealed the nature of the film by tagging it as a captivating story to life that deserves all the attention.

Indian writer Suparn S Varma said, "Bandaa tells a story of how a common man with honesty and integrity can take on the system when he has truth on his side. It's the story of how when the system works it works so well that justice cannot be denied, and it addresses a very important issue of faith. He also told how the movie will move people and make them think. " Director Apoorv Singh Karki said, "Bandaa has everything in it - a hard-hitting story, a calm and assertive actor like Manoj Bajpayee & a solid supporting cast."

The movie featuring Manoj is based on a courtroom drama and is inspired by true events. 'Bandaa' is backed by Vinod Bhanushali's Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma. Written by Deepak Kingrani 'Bandaa' is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

The release date for the movie is yet to be revealed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

