Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukoya dies
PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 26-04-2023 14:02 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 14:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukoya died here on Wednesday, film industry sources said. He was 77.
Following his death, messages poured in on social media from actors and members of the general public expressing grief and conveying their condolences.
He was recently hospitalised following a stroke.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Veteran Malayalam
- Mamukoya
Advertisement