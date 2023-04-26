Turkey's Erdogan cancels election rallies for a day for health reasons
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 26-04-2023
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he cancelled his scheduled campaign rallies on Wednesday due to health reasons, ahead of landmark May 14 elections.
"Today, I will rest at home with the advice of my doctors," Erdogan wrote on his Twitter account.
Late on Tuesday, Erdogan cut short a live TV interview during which he said he felt sick due to an upset stomach.
