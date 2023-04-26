Left Menu

"Mann Ki Baat has had a huge impact on people of India": Aamir Khan at Mann Ki Baat@100 national conclave

Actor Aamir Khan, on Wednesday, attended the National conclave 'Mann Ki Baat @100' organised by the Information & Broadcasting Ministry to celebrate 100 episodes of PM Modi's programme.

ANI | Updated: 26-04-2023 14:36 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 14:36 IST
"Mann Ki Baat has had a huge impact on people of India": Aamir Khan at Mann Ki Baat@100 national conclave
Aamir Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Aamir Khan, on Wednesday, attended the National conclave 'Mann Ki Baat @100' organised by the Information & Broadcasting Ministry to celebrate 100 episodes of PM Modi's programme. The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his innovative approach to communicating with the people of the country.

"'Mann Ki Baat' has had a huge impact on the people of India. This is a very historic thing that the Prime Minister has done," Aamir said. The conclave was organised by Prasar Bharati in Vigyan Bhawan, here in the national capital. The inaugural session of the Conclave was graced by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Around 100 esteemed citizens from various parts of the country whose name has been mentioned by the Prime Minster in the previous episodes of "Mann Ki Baat" attended the event. "Since its inception on October 3, 2014, 'Mann ki Baat' has become a national tradition, with the Prime Minister addressing the nation every month, inspiring millions to participate in India's developmental journey. Since then, it has struck a chord with citizens of India who have reached out to their Pradhan Sevak every month, sharing their achievements, anxieties, happiness and proud moments as well as suggestions for a New India," the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said in a statement.

PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat program was started on October 3, 2014. Prime Minister Narendra Modi found such personalities of the world through the Mann Ki Baat program, who made special contributions in their field, but their identity was hidden, today people know such people in society and only know them. Not only this, but people are also moving forward with their inspiration. Apart from this, the Prime Minister included all the topics of climate change, agriculture, art, culture, and health in Mann Ki Baat and presented something new to the society every time in his Mann Ki Baat program so that the society could get information about that subject. The aim is to unite the country in one thread and develop by taking everyone along. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023