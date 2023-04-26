Mumbai: Share broker kills 11-year-old daughter, hangs himself

Left Menu

A 42-year-old share broker strangled his 11-year-old daughter with a rope before using it to hang himself at his central Mumbai home, an official said on Wednesday. Police are yet to establish the reason behind the murder-suicide, but they have recovered a note purportedly written by the stockbroker, Bhupesh Pawar, blaming his wife.Pawar first killed his daughter Arya with a rope at his home in Ganesh Galli, Lalbaug, on Tuesday afternoon.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2023 14:54 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 14:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Pawar first killed his daughter Arya with a rope at his home in Ganesh Galli, Lalbaug, on Tuesday afternoon. He then hanged himself using the same rope, the official said. Pawar’s wife out for some work at the time. She discovered the motionless bodies of her husband and daughter after returning home around 4 pm, he said.

Pawar had an office in the Parel area, the official said. The bodies of the father and daughter were handed over to the family after post-mortem, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

