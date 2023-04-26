Left Menu

Ananya Panday shares glimpse from 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' dubbing session

Actor Ananya Panday, on Wednesday, shared a glimpse from the dubbing session of his upcoming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

ANI | Updated: 26-04-2023 14:59 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 14:59 IST
Ananya Panday, Arjun Varian Singh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Ananya Panday, on Wednesday, shared a glimpse from the dubbing session of his upcoming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. Taking to Instagram, director Arjun Varian Singh shared a picture on his stories which he captioned, "KGHK Dubbing."

Ananya re-shared the picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, "It's getting close." In the picture, the 'Khaali Peeli' actor could be seen in casual outfits inside the dubbing studio.

Backed by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, 'Kho Gaye Hum Khan' also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. Debutant filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh has helmed the film, which is a digital age story of three friends in the city of Bombay.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. Apart from this, Ananya will also be seen in the upcoming comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 25, 2023. Apart from that, she will also be making her grand OTT debut with the upcoming web series 'Call Me Bae' which will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

In the series, Ananya will be playing a fashion expert. On this journey, she overcomes stereotypes, negotiates around prejudices and discovers who she really is. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

