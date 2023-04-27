Left Menu

Goa govt to hold three-day Heritage Festival from April 28 to promote cultural tourism

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-04-2023 15:38 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 15:38 IST
The Goa government's tourism department will hold 'Heritage Festival 2023' at Saligao village in North Goa from April 28 to 30, an official said on Thursday.

The festival aims to promote cultural tourism in Goa by presenting the traditions, culture and arts in the state, spokesperson of the tourism department said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will inaugurate the festival in the presence of Union Minister Shripad Naik, State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte and Chairman of Goa Tourism Development Corporation Ganesh Gaonkar.

''The festival will showcase Goa's rich heritage and cultural diversity through various performances, such as dances, heritage walks, culinary delights, musical shows and much more,'' the spokesperson said.

''People visiting the festival will be able to experience the true essence of Goa through a fashion show, Goan games gallery, pottery demonstration, workshops on traditional drama and theatre, special talks by leading experts on related topics, screening of Marathi and Konkani Films, and an exhibition of Marathi-Konkani Books,'' he added.

He said that in addition to these events, the festival will feature a heritage photography exhibition.

''A unique craft bazaar will also be set up where local businesses will showcase Goa's diverse handicraft, art, and traditional products and sell organic food and clothing,'' he said.

