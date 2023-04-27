Hon. Prime Minister Modi inaugurates ‘Vijaya Anjaneya’, a stunning 3D laser show at Sri Seetharamaswamy temple, visualised, designed and directed by Mani Shankar

New Delhi (India), April 27: The Hon. Prime Minister SHRI NARENDRA MODI inaugurated the 'VIJAYA ANJANEYA', the 3D laser projection mapping show at the Sri Seetharamaswamy temple. Filmmaker, tech expert and Guinness world record holder MANI SHANKAR, of 16 December, Tango Charlie and Knock Out fame, visualized, designed and directed the show. The show is presented by T S Kalyanaramam and T S Pattabhiraman of the Kalyan group, Thrissur.

Shri TS Pattabhiraman said, "The youth love the laser show because it is so visually dynamic; older people love it because they see the story of the devotion of Lord Hanuman for Shri Rama. We wanted to bond the storytelling tradition with dazzling technology via this laser show, so people of all ages can find it appealing.

Delving into the creative process, Mani Shankar says, "I call it 'Re-imagining Divinity with Reverence'What amazing creative freedom we have in Hinduism, where the image of God flourishes as an artistic form factor, a metaphor to describe the inspiration and love that surfs within.

This has fired our engines of creativity, compelling artists across ages- poets, sculptors, dancers, painters, and musicians- to unleash self-expression. As a filmmaker, I have always dabbled with technology for creative endeavour. I had spent my early years in learning the Upanishad and Bhagavad Geeta. Even as I was making feature films and ad films, I found myself using projection mapping to create a vibrant expression of Divinity." "VIJAYA ANJANEYA' is a modern yet traditional design logic crafted to appeal to both the casual viewer and ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman.

Speaking about the music, Bollywood composer Roshin Balu said that "The director wanted to deliver a feel of "Thrissur Puram", the festival of elephants for which the city is famous. So I added the 'Mund' percussions and Nadaswaram to give a distinctive feel to the soundtrack." Anjali Joshi, the production designer, added, ''The director wanted to present the show with a dominant theme of gold. Thrissur being a India's leading city of gold jewellery. So we went ahead, added a gilt edge to the visual fabric, making the show an integral part of Thrissur landscape." Mani Shankar talks about the visualisation process, "The show ends with a Phala Sruthi, in a soft trance chant of Ram Ram, leading the viewers to a serene silence. In designing the visual fabric, we have been inspired by the ancient & powerful ideas of Purusha Suktam of the Rg Veda, the vibrant lyrics of Goswami Tulsidas ji and Valmiki's storytelling of Ramayana. Mani Shankar, along with his associates, has created a visual, emotional metaphor of both the Invisible Divinity of the Nirakaara Purusha and its Visible Manifestations as Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman.

Co-producer Ramaswamy (kanna) adds, "An installation of this nature has to be done meticulously. Challenges come up all the time. Just before the show, we had a huge thunderstorm. Our teams worked tirelessly to keep things on schedule. I felt Lord Hanuman testing us to see if we had learnt anything from his legends of courage and patience to overcome obstacles. In the end, the clouds cleared, and the show was a booming success." Mani Shankar and his team also work with Mobile 3D Lifesize holography; AI integrated Augmented Reality and Virtual reality.

