Left Menu

Adam Brody joins Kristen Bell in comedy series

Actor Adam Brody will be seen sharing screen space with Kristen Bell in an upcoming comedy series for Netflix.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2023 08:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 08:26 IST
Adam Brody joins Kristen Bell in comedy series
Actors Adam Brody and Kristen Bell (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Adam Brody will be seen sharing screen space with Kristen Bell in an upcoming comedy series for Netflix. The untitled series was ordered at the streamer back in March. It centers "on the unlikely relationship between the outspoken, agnostic Joanne (Bell) and unconventional rabbi Noah (Brody)," Variety reported.

The character Noah is further described as "a charming rabbi who is stuck in his ways and used to playing things safe. He starts to stumble when he meets a brutally honest and provocative Joanne, totally upending his safe life plan." Brody is best known for his role in the hit Fox drama series 'The O.C.' while his other TV credits include 'Fleishman Is in Trouble', 'Mrs. America', 'StartUp', and 'Single Parents'. He has also appeared in films such as 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith', 'Jennifer's Body', 'Sleeping with Other People' and 'Promising Young Woman'.

Erin Foster created the Netflix series and serves as executive producer. Bell also executive produces in addition to starring. The show marks the second Netflix series in which Bell has starred. She previously led the dark comedy series 'The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window' at the OTT platform. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023