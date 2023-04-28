Three-day heritage festival inaugurated in Goa

The Goa tourism department on Friday inaugurated a three-day heritage festival, which will showcase art forms, dances and cuisine of the coastal state.

Union Minister Shripad Naik inaugurated the festival in the presence of state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte at Saligao village, around 9 km away from Panaji.

The Goa Heritage Festival truly captures the essence of the rich cultural heritage, showcasing the vibrant traditions and customs that make Goa so unique, Naik said.

The festival will culminate on April 30.

"The performances, art forms, and culinary delights on display here are a testament to the incredible talent and creativity of the local community," the minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Khaunte said the festival not only preserved the cultural heritage of the state, but also offered a platform for artists to showcase their talents.

