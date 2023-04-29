Left Menu

Ed Sheeran announces 'intimate' Subtract tour

Singing sensation Ed Sheeran is all set to give the fans the opportunity to see him in a smaller setting to hear new album Subtract in its entirety.

ANI | Updated: 29-04-2023 05:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 05:39 IST
Ed Sheeran announces 'intimate' Subtract tour
Singer Ed Sheeran (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Singing sensation Ed Sheeran is all set to give the fans the opportunity to see him in a smaller setting to hear new album Subtract in its entirety. The singer announced that he will be launching a special set of shows called the Subtract Tour in smaller theatres to perform his latest release 'Front to Back', Billboard reported.

"I'm playing some smaller theatre shows in the US this summer, so I can play Subtract the entire way through with full band in an intimate setting," Sheeran said in an announcement posted on his social media accounts. The 14 Subtract Tour dates will coincide with his bigger Mathematics Tour stops, with Ben Kweller supporting 12 of the concerts. The supporting artist for the remaining two shows has not yet been announced.

The first show in the more intimate run of performances kicks off May 19 at the Ruth Eckerd Hall and ends on September 22 at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium. The Mathematics Tour's North American run is set to kick off May 6 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It will wrap up on September 23 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Opening acts on the tour include Khalid, Russ, and Cat Burns, among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch tonight with three satellites aboard

(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023