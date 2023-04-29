Nic Pizzolatto to write Marvel Studios' 'Blade' movie

Left Menu

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will produce the project, which is expected to start production in Atlanta in 2023.Ali and Pizzolatto have previously worked together on the third season of HBO crime series True Detective.

''True Detective'' writer Nic Pizzolatto is set to pen Marvel Studios' ''Blade'' movie, starring Oscar winner Mahershala Ali.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, pre-production on the film is underway.

Pizzolatto will be working on a draft of the script by Emmy nominee Michael Starrbury, which has been said to be “darker than most Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.” ''Blade'' centres on the iconic comic book vampire slayer. He is half-mortal, half-immortal, trying to free the world from vampires as a way of avenging his mother, who was killed by a vampire as she gave birth to him.

The movie, directed by Yann Demange, will feature Ali in the title role alongside actors Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will produce the project, which is expected to start production in Atlanta in 2023.

Ali and Pizzolatto have previously worked together on the third season of HBO crime series ''True Detective''.

