Zeenat Aman details bond with her 'starmaker' Dev Anand: My mentor I loved and admired platonically

Dev Anand was a ''fount of creative energy'' and she was delighted to have his guidance, says veteran actor Zeenat Aman, reliving the bond she shared with her ''starmaker''.

In a three-part Instagram post, the Bollywood icon opened up about how Anand gave her the big break with 1971's ''Hare Rama Hare Krishna'', their creative partnership, and the ''great misunderstanding'' -- when he insinuated in his autobiography that she was romantically involved with another cinema legend, Raj Kapoor.

In ''Romancing with Life'', published in 2007, Anand wrote about how he fell in love with Aman but then Kapoor, who had offered her “Satyam Shivam Sunderam”, had grown close to her.

''In it he professed that he was in love with me, and insinuated that Raj ji and I had more than a director-actor equation which broke his heart. To be honest, I was livid.

''I felt humiliated, hurt and disconcerted that Dev saab, my much older mentor, a person I loved and admired platonically, would not only believe such a story devoid of a shred of truth, but would then go on to publish it for the world to read,'' Aman, 71, wrote.

After the book hit the stands, the actor recalled her phone rang ''incessantly'' as friends inquired about ''what really happened” and shared excerpts from the book.

''I never did read it though, and in my anger I consigned the copy I was sent to storage in the basement. So here it is - the great misunderstanding. This episode embarrassed me deeply.'' For years, she said, she felt unable to set the record straight, ''but now, time has granted me perspective and peace. Human folly is an eternal truth, and we all fall victim at one point or another.'' It was in 1970 when Aman first met Anand. She had played a part in OP Ralhan's ''Hulchul'', but was contemplating moving to Malta with her family as the film had made little impact.

''When entering an industry like Bollywood, every actor hopes for a starmaker. Someone who sees the glimmer of potential and ambition that has perhaps only been visible to the self thus far. Very few are so lucky as to find this person, but I was. My starmaker was Dev saab.'' Anand and his banner Navketan Films were casting for ''Hare Rama Hare Krishna'' and after a meeting, she was soon signed to play Janice/Jasbir. The film became a huge hit and Aman's ''immigration plans'' were now indefinitely postponed.

They went on to collaborate on ''Heera Panna'' (1973) and followed it up with ''Ishk Ishk Ishk'' (1974).

''Dev saab was on a roll. Working with him was seamless and joyful. He was a fount of creative energy, and I was delighted to have his guidance,'' Aman said, adding that it would have been easy for him to bound her with a contract, but ''he had the grace to never even suggest it''.

The duo also starred together in several films made by other directors such as ''Darling, Darling'' and ''Kalabaaz'', both released in 1977.

The veteran star said she will always remember Anand for his rare talent and warm guidance.

''He has my earnest gratitude and I do not tolerate disrespect to his name,'' she added.

