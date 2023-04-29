Films a hard nut to crack: actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari

Actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari says after exploring all the visual mediums -- television, films and OTT -- he has realised that grabbing a big screen project is the most challenging task for an outsider.

The 32-year-old made his TV debut in 2011 with "Dil Dosti Dance" and followed it up with reality shows "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa" and "Khatron Ke Khiladi". He made foray into films last year with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama "Gangubai Kathiawadi".

"I have explored all the mediums. Films are a bit hard to crack. There are a lot of things involved. Since the money is huge, the expectation is also big,'' Maheshwari told PTI in an interview.

The actor believes it becomes difficult to continue in the industry when you are being judged on the basis of one or two releases.

''I don't think any of the heroes or heroines that we have today are the result of one or two movies. They were backed by directors or producers. They kept coming back, no matter how good or bad the movie or the project was," he added.

Bhansali's ''Gangubai...'', in which Maheshwari was cast opposite Alia Bhatt, came at a point where he had almost given up hope to feature in movies.

"I had given up that movies will ever be something that I will be able to do. I tried other mediums, but when there is no one to guide, you try and hope that something might click and you get a chance.'' Maheshwari feels blessed that the acclaimed biographical drama allowed him to connect with a larger audience, and he wants to keep doing interesting work.

"It has been a great journey post 'Gangubai…'. I didn't expect the movie to have this kind of mass appeal that could make me a household name. I am thankful to Sanjay sir. It is good to keep doing something or the other. You have to be in the flow and continuously working in this industry. That is happening for me now," he added.

Maheshwari's latest acting gig is Netflix series "Tooth Pari", created and directed by Pratim Dasgupta. Released on April 20, the show is a love story between a vampire (Tanya Maniktala) and a human dentist (Maheshwari).

Produced by Endemol Shine India, the series also stars Sikander Kher, Adil Hussain, Revathy, Saswata Chatterjee and Tillotama Shome.

