LOYA, IHCL’S NEW INDIAN CONCEPT RESTAURANT LAUNCHES FIRST OF ITS KIND MUSIC ALBUM FEATURING SHREYAS PATKAR

New Delhi, 29th April 2023: India's largest hospitality company, IHCL has announced the release of its first ever music album for Loya , the Indian-concept restaurant at The Taj Palace, New Delhi. As the first restaurant in India to launch an album, Loya has set a new benchmark for the industry. The album is an artistic creation of Shreyas Patkar, a highly skilled musician, and is a combination of classical, indie, and instrumental sets, including an exclusive anthem. The launch was also graced by Papon, popular Bollywood playback singer who supported the crew and was visibly excited about the confluence of food and music that Loya is promising to offer. Loya's music album will take you through a musical journey that seamlessly merges classic and contemporary sounds. With a skilled ensemble of musicians including Tapas Roy, Sandeep Mishra, and Preetam, the album showcases a harmonious fusion of instruments such as the Bouzouki, Rabab, Oud, Mandolin, Sarangi, and Guitar. The creative minds behind this arrangement and mix-mastering of this classic auditory are none other than Jimmy & Ashish Anand, who brought their expertise to the recording process at Blue Cassette in Mumbai.

Mr Taljinder Singh, Senior Vice President and Brand Custodian at Indian Hotels, IHCL, commented on the launch of the album and said, "We are thrilled to be the first restaurant in India to invite our guests on a musical journey that celebrates the cultural diversity and heritage of North India. The album was born out of a desire to offer customers a complete sensory experience.This album is a testament to our passion and creativity that goes in every dish we serve".

Shreyas Patkar, the composer of the album, on this occasion, "It gives me immense joy to be a part of this experience in bringing together an enchanting ambience for Loya. Creating this album was exhilarating as that allowed me to delve into the rich musical traditions of the North and to collaborate with some of the most talented musicians in the industry.'' Singer Papon, who was the Chief Guest at the event said, "''As an artist, I believe that music and food have the power to take us on a journey to another world. Taj has brilliantly blended both to create an immersive experience that showcases the rich cultural heritage of North India. I feel honored to be a part of this launch and can't wait to see how this resonates with music lovers and foodies alike. It was an incredible evening that will stay with me for a long time." Loya's introduction of its own music album is a significant milestone in the culinary industry. The album captures the spirit of Loya with sincere emotion and describes the journey while conjuring up recollections of the aroma of food. Music and culinary lovers both shouldn't miss what is a truly special event. This album is not just a musical experience but also an ode to the rich culture and heritage of India.

The teaser of the album was launched on 30th March 2023 in the capital, receiving an overwhelming response from music lovers and food enthusiasts alike. Links Apple Music - https://music.apple.com/in/album/loya/1684071184 Spotify - 66yyohttps://open.spotify.com/album/5K54lits8vRIjuhHs3Qh8s?si=QKGmrq2eR6erQkeQC1fpOQ&dd=1 About the Indian Hotels Company Limited The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and its subsidiaries bring together a group of brands and businesses that offer a fusion of warm Indian hospitality and world-class service. These include Taj – the iconic brand for the most discerning travellers and ranked as the World's Strongest Hotel Brand and India's Strongest Brand as per Brand Finance Hotels 50 Report 2022 and India 100 Report 2022, respectively; SeleQtions, a named collection of hotels; Vivanta, sophisticated upscale hotels; and Ginger, which is revolutionising the lean luxe segment.

Incorporated by the founder of the Tata Group, Jamsetji Tata, the Company opened its first hotel - The Taj Mahal Palace, in Bombay in 1903. IHCL has a portfolio of 263 hotels including 75 under development globally across 4 continents, 11 countries and in over 100 locations. The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) is India's largest hospitality company by market capitalization. It is primarily listed on the BSE and NSE.

Please visit: www.ihcltata.com; www.tajhotels.com; www.seleqtionshotels.com; www.vivantahotels.com; www.gingerhotels.com About Loya LOYA is a grand feast, which leads you on an immersive journey across the vivid north. From the foothills of the Himalayas to the flat terrain of Punjab, to snow-laden Kashmir, Loya is a confluence of flavour, passion and influence, all culminating exquisitely on your plate. Our search for the authentic and the long-preserved dishes resulted in a gathering of the North's most cherished recipes. They spotlight the inherent uniqueness and theatrics of time-honoured cooking techniques of the North - the drama of "dhungar" or smoking, the aromatics of "baghar", in which spices are tempered in hot oil, "dum", the richness of slow-cooking and the energetic pounding of spices by hand. Loya offers the warmth and comfort of the past intersecting with the energy of today. A place where timeless techniques, undiscovered culinary traditions and heirloom ingredients are proudly showcased.

