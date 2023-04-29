Left Menu

'Frenny and Other Women You Have Met': New book celebrates 'non-working' women, their struggles

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2023 17:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 17:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A new book by debutante author Soma Basu aims to celebrate the ''non-working'' women who spend their lives looking after their families, yet are not given the due credit.

Through ''Frenny and Other Women You Have Met'' Basu has shared the stories of five different women and their experiences.

''A lot of times there has been a discrimination between working women and not working women. It is always that people who are working are given accolades and people who aren't working are not given any value. So, I really wanted to focus on the women who are at home looking after their families. They are doing a tremendous job and this book is for them. This book celebrates them,'' Basu told PTI.

She added that the book explores subtle and intricate emotions of women, hoping that ''the readers will appreciate women's lives and their contributions in all their richly varied forms''.

The stories of Frenny, Mrinalini, Shreyasi, Amiran, and Ananya are every woman's stories as they navigate through life bearing their respective responsibilities towards their fathers, husbands, children and teachers.

The book was released by film and theatre actors Mita Vasisht and Swastika Mukherjee here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

