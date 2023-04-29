Left Menu

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' registration opens

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 17:46 IST
'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' registration opens
Kaun Banega Crorepati Image Credit: Wikimedia

Registrations for the 15th edition of the ''Kaun Banega Crorepati'' will start from Saturday evening, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has announced.

The 80-year-old actor, who has served as the host of the reality show since its inception, shared the news in a post on Twitter.

''#KBC15 Registration starts from 29th April .. @9PM @SonyTV'' Bachchan tweeted.

Bachchan has hosted “KBC” since it started in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

On the film front, the veteran actor will next be seen in filmmaker Nag Ashwin's ''Project K'', also featuring his ''Piku'' co-star Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

