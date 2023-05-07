Entertainment News Roundup: Warner Bros Discovery's surprise loss clouds strong streaming unit show; DeSantis signs bill allowing Florida board to cancel Disney deals

Left Menu

The media company forged by the union of WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc recorded a $1.81 billion charge in the first quarter due to the merger, while also booking $95 million in restructuring expenses. DeSantis signs bill allowing Florida board to cancel Disney deals Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill into law that gives a new board he controls the power to void development agreements its predecessor body signed with Disney - the latest episode in a feud between the conservative governor and the entertainment giant.

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Warner Bros Discovery's surprise loss clouds strong streaming unit show

Warner Bros Discovery Inc reported a surprise quarterly loss on Friday on costs tied to its 2022 merger, taking the shine off the first profit for its streaming business and sending the company's shares down 5%. The media company forged by the union of WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc recorded a $1.81 billion charge in the first quarter due to the merger, while also booking $95 million in restructuring expenses.

DeSantis signs bill allowing Florida board to cancel Disney deals

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill into law that gives a new board he controls the power to void development agreements its predecessor body signed with Disney - the latest episode in a feud between the conservative governor and the entertainment giant. Under the bill, which passed the Republican-controlled legislature largely along party lines, the Central Tourism Oversight District Board - whose members are appointed by DeSantis - can cancel any deals signed up to three months before the board's creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

