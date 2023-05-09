Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Writers strike freezes 'Game of Thrones' spinoff and other shows; Streaming broke the career ladder, striking Hollywood writers say

Discovery's Max streaming service was halted as a nearly week-long strike by thousands of film and television writers rippled across Hollywood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-05-2023 03:18 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 02:27 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Writers strike freezes 'Game of Thrones' spinoff and other shows; Streaming broke the career ladder, striking Hollywood writers say
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Writers strike freezes 'Game of Thrones' spinoff and other shows

The writing of a coming "Game of Thrones" prequel for Warner Bros. Discovery's Max streaming service was halted as a nearly week-long strike by thousands of film and television writers rippled across Hollywood. "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin, in a blog post on Monday, said the writer's room for "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight" was "closed for the duration of the strike" by the Writers Guild of America (WGA).

Streaming broke the career ladder, striking Hollywood writers say

Ronald D. Moore started his television writing career in 1989 in a junior-level job on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" before he rose through the ranks to produce hits such as "Battlestar Galactica" and "Outlander." That path to success is hard to find in today's Hollywood, Moore and other writers say, and is one reason the Writers Guild of America (WGA) called a strike that began May 2 and has shut down late-night television and threatens to undermine the crucial fall TV season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
2
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global
3
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
4
MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023