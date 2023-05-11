Entertainment News Roundup: Disney cuts streaming losses, resurgent parks boost results; Iconic Brazilian rock singer Rita Lee dies at 75 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Bollywood film on Islamic State recruits sparks debate in India

A low-budget Bollywood film about young women recruited by the Islamic State has stirred up passionate debate, helping to make it an instant box-office hit in India. "The Kerala Story," set in the coastal southern state of the same name, follows three women who are indoctrinated, converted and sent to IS camps.

Iconic Brazilian rock singer Rita Lee dies at 75

Renowned Brazilian rock singer and songwriter Rita Lee, an icon of the Tropicalia artistic movement, died on Tuesday after a two-year battle with lung cancer, her family said. She was 75. "We announce the death of Rita Lee at her home in Sao Paulo late last night, surrounded by all the love of her family, as she always wanted," a statement posted on the singer's Instagram account said, inviting the public to her wake on Wednesday.

Disney cuts streaming losses, resurgent parks boost results

Walt Disney Co reduced streaming losses by $400 million from the prior quarter but also shed subscribers, the company reported on Wednesday as earnings landed in line with Wall Street expectations. Shares of Disney fell 2.4% to $98.75 in after-hours trading.

Factbox-When are the Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals and final?

Eurovision 2023 has kicked off in Liverpool, northern England, where acts from 37 countries are competing to win the 67th edition of the song contest. Liverpool is hosting on behalf of Ukraine, which won the contest last with Kalush Orchestra's "Stefania".

Factbox-Who qualified in the first Eurovision semi-final?

The first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest was held in Liverpool, northern England, on Tuesday. Ten of the 15 countries performing went through to Saturday's Grand Final.

Factbox-When is Cannes Film Festival 2023 and what can we expect?

The Cannes Film Festival will roll out its red carpet next week, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Natalie Portman and Harrison Ford among the Hollywood stars expected at the glitzy industry event on the French Riviera. This year's festival is the 76th edition of cinema's biggest showcase, made up of screenings, press conferences and glamorous parties.

Writers' strike freezes 'Handmaid's Tale,' 'Game of Thrones' spinoff

(This May 8 story has been corrected to say that Yahlin Chang is the co-showrunner and executive producer of 'The Handmaid's Tale', and not co-executive producer and writer, in paragraph 2, and to change the description of 'American Born Chinese' in paragraph 13) Writing for a new season of "The Handmaid's Tale" and a coming "Game of Thrones" prequel was halted as a nearly week-long strike by thousands of film and television writers rippled across Hollywood on Monday.

Pop duo Tvorchi to show Ukraine's 'Heart of Steel' at Eurovision

Tvorchi, Ukraine's electro pop-duo entry in Eurovision 2023, said they hoped to shine a spotlight on their country's fight for freedom when they perform in the grand final in Liverpool on Saturday night. Formed in 2018 by Ukrainian producer Andrii Hutsuliak and Nigerian-born singer Jeffery Kenny, the pair wrote their song "Heart of Steel" last spring when Ukraine's soldiers were defending Mariupol.

Dolly Parton reveals starry list of collaborators for first rock album

U.S. country music star Dolly Parton has teamed up with the likes of former Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, veteran singers Elton John and Sting as well as her goddaughter Miley Cyrus, for her upcoming record "Rockstar", her first rock album which will be released in November. The 77-year-old revealed the stellar line-up of collaborators on her website on Tuesday, sharing details about the album, which will feature nine original songs and 21 covers.

Disney's Iger may have to add slowing growth to his turnaround checklist

Walt Disney Co's quarterly revenue growth is expected to hit its lowest in nearly two years, underlining the hurdles that Chief Executive Bob Iger faces in revitalizing a company that is now caught in what could be a long strike by Hollywood writers. The results, slated for Wednesday, will mark the first full quarter since Iger returned in November to kick off an overhaul that has seen the company outline 7,000 job cuts, lower theme park ticket prices and prioritize streaming profitability.

