Entertainment News Roundup: Ed Sheeran tops UK charts with 'Subtract' after copyright victory; Eurovision 2023: Sweden leads the betting ahead of Finland and Ukraine and more

Ed Sheeran tops UK charts with 'Subtract' after copyright victory

Pop star Ed Sheeran topped the UK music charts with his latest album, the critically acclaimed "Subtract", on Friday, a week after winning a U.S. copyright trial over one of his biggest hits. "Subtract", the British singer-songwriter's sixth studio album, went straight to no. 1, extending Sheeran's "flawless run of chart-topping albums", the Official Charts Company said.

Eurovision 2023: Sweden leads the betting ahead of Finland and Ukraine

Sweden’s Loreen is favourite to win Eurovision ahead of Finland’s Kaarija and Ukraine’s Tvorchi, bookmakers William Hill said on Friday, adding that Australian rockers Voyager were also being backed after their appearance in Thursday’s semi-final. The Grand Final of the song contest will be held on Saturday night in Liverpool, northern England, which is hosting the event on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine.

Factbox-Eurovision 2023: Seven to look out for in the Grand Final

The Grand Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Liverpool, northern England, on Saturday, with acts representing 26 countries competing. Here are seven acts to watch out for:

Eurovision 2023: Sweden's Loreen wins for a second time

Sweden's Loreen won Eurovision 2023 with the song "Tattoo" in Liverpool, northern England, on Saturday, becoming the first woman to triumph twice in the contest. Finland's Käärijä, a green-bolero-sleeved rapper, came second. He won the viewer vote with "Cha Cha Cha", but it was not enough to overtake Loreen's lead after the result from the juries in the 37 participating countries.

Hollywood writers try to strike a love match while picketing

As striking Hollywood writers protest working conditions, some are seeking more than a new labor contract. They are also looking for love on the picket lines. Single members of the Writers Guild of America gathered outside the Universal Studios lot this week for a combination of picketing and a dating mixer that later moved to a taco eatery.

