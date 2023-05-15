Entertainment News Roundup: Factbox-Eurovision 2023: Seven to look out for in the Grand Final; Eurovision 2023: Sweden's Loreen wins for a second time and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Factbox-Eurovision 2023: Seven to look out for in the Grand Final

The Grand Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Liverpool, northern England, on Saturday, with acts representing 26 countries competing. Here are seven acts to watch out for:

Sweden's Loreen won Eurovision 2023 with the song "Tattoo" in Liverpool, northern England, on Saturday, becoming the first woman to triumph twice in the contest. Finland's Käärijä, a green-bolero-sleeved rapper, came second. He won the viewer vote with "Cha Cha Cha", but it was not enough to overtake Loreen's lead after the result from the juries in the 37 participating countries.

