Entertainment News Roundup: Factbox-Eurovision 2023: Seven to look out for in the Grand Final; Eurovision 2023: Sweden's Loreen wins for a second time and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Eurovision 2023: Sweden wins Sweden's Loreen won Eurovision 2023 with the song "Tattoo" in Liverpool, northern England on Saturday, beating Finland to triumph for a second time in the contest. Factbox-Eurovision 2023: Seven to look out for in the Grand Final The Grand Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Liverpool, northern England, on Saturday, with acts representing 26 countries competing.
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Factbox-Eurovision 2023: Seven to look out for in the Grand Final
The Grand Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Liverpool, northern England, on Saturday, with acts representing 26 countries competing. Here are seven acts to watch out for:
Eurovision 2023: Sweden's Loreen wins for a second time
Sweden's Loreen won Eurovision 2023 with the song "Tattoo" in Liverpool, northern England, on Saturday, becoming the first woman to triumph twice in the contest. Finland's Käärijä, a green-bolero-sleeved rapper, came second. He won the viewer vote with "Cha Cha Cha", but it was not enough to overtake Loreen's lead after the result from the juries in the 37 participating countries.
Eurovision 2023: Sweden wins
Sweden's Loreen won Eurovision 2023 with the song "Tattoo" in Liverpool, northern England on Saturday, beating Finland to triumph for a second time in the contest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
England announce revised schedule for home series against Sri Lanka
Soccer-England's Kirby to undergo knee surgery and miss World Cup
Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Finland for summit of Nordic leaders
Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Finland to meet with Nordic leaders
Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Finland to meet with Nordic leaders