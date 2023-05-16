Entertainment News Roundup: Ed Sheeran tops UK charts with 'Subtract' after copyright victory; Kate Winslet, Ben Whishaw win at BAFTA Television Awards and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Cannes director open to letting green activists onto red carpet

Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux said on Monday he was open to letting climate demonstrators onto the red carpet, as the showbiz extravaganza prepared to launch amid bursts of activism on both sides of the Atlantic. Fremaux also said artists would be welcome to discuss issues arising from the Hollywood writers' strike - and that he had had "positive dialogue" with France's CGT union, which had threatened to cut power to the event during pension protests.

Ed Sheeran tops UK charts with 'Subtract' after copyright victory

Pop star Ed Sheeran topped the UK music charts with his latest album, the critically acclaimed "Subtract", on Friday, a week after winning a U.S. copyright trial over one of his biggest hits. "Subtract", the British singer-songwriter's sixth studio album, went straight to no. 1, extending Sheeran's "flawless run of chart-topping albums", the Official Charts Company said.

Cannes Film Festival 2023 kicks off with 'all killer, no filler' line-up

The French Riviera city of Cannes was transformed into a playground for the film industry this week as the 76th iteration of the glamorous film festival kicked off, promising splashy blockbusters, up-and-coming talent and a hint of controversy. "We have 'Indiana Jones,' we've got Martin Scorsese's new film with Leonardo DiCaprio. We've got a Wes Anderson film packed with every single star you could name and sort of a 'who's who' of great auteur arthouse directors," Scott Roxborough, the European bureau chief at The Hollywood Reporter, told Reuters.

Amazon, Embracer strike deal to make 'Lord of the Rings' video game

Amazon.com Inc and Swedish game developer Embracer Group have agreed to develop and publish a massively multiplayer online (MMO) game based on fantasy series "The Lord of the Rings", the companies said on Monday. The game, which is in the early stages of development, will be set in Middle-earth, featuring stories of "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" literary trilogy written by J.R.R. Tolkien, according to the companies.

Kate Winslet, Ben Whishaw win at BAFTA Television Awards

Kate Winslet and Ben Whishaw were among the winners at the BAFTA Television Awards in London on Sunday night, with the Oscar-winning actress using her acceptance speech to call for action against harmful content on social media. Winslet was recognised for her portrayal of a mother of a teenager consumed by social media in "I am Ruth", a mini-series in which she starred alongside her real-life daughter, Mia Threapleton.

Eurovision 2023: Sweden's Loreen wins for a second time

Sweden's Loreen won Eurovision 2023 with the song "Tattoo" in Liverpool, northern England, on Saturday, becoming the first woman to triumph twice in the contest. Finland's Käärijä, a green-bolero-sleeved rapper, came second. He won the viewer vote with "Cha Cha Cha", but it was not enough to overtake Loreen's lead after the result from the juries in the 37 participating countries.

