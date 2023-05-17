Entertainment News Roundup: Cannes director open to letting green activists onto red carpet; Johnny Depp marks celebrity comeback with Cannes opening film and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Cannes director open to letting green activists onto red carpet

Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux said on Monday he was open to letting climate demonstrators onto the red carpet, as the showbiz extravaganza prepared to launch amid bursts of activism on both sides of the Atlantic. Fremaux also said artists would be welcome to discuss issues arising from the Hollywood writers' strike - and that he had had "positive dialogue" with France's CGT union, which had threatened to cut power to the event during pension protests.

Johnny Depp marks celebrity comeback with Cannes opening film

Johnny Depp seemed back in full celebrity mode on Tuesday, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans before the premiere of the Cannes Film Festival's opening film "Jeanne du Barry," which marks the actor's first major role since his high-profile defamation trial. Fans in the French Riviera city were seen hoisting signs that read "Congrats, Johnny" and "We are sorry" with a heart.

Mixing old and new, Gucci hosts show in 14th century Seoul palace

With sparkling lights and beating drums, Italian luxury label Gucci took over a 14th century Seoul Palace on Tuesday to showcase its cruise collection, blending Korean heritage and modern fashion. In a mix of street and sportswear, models dressed in surfing suits or carrying skateboard-shaped bags strutted between ancient pillars in corridors surrounding the main hall of the Gyeongbokgung palace.

Ed Sheeran beats second copyright lawsuit over 'Thinking Out Loud'

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran on Tuesday defeated a second copyright lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan over similarities between his hit "Thinking Out Loud" and Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On." U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton dismissed the case brought by Structured Asset Sales LLC, ruling that the parts of "Let's Get It On" Sheeran was accused of infringing were too common for copyright protection.

Cannes jury president to striking Hollywood writers: 'Yeah, go!'

Swedish director Ruben Ostlund, who heads the jury awarding the Cannes Film Festival's top award this year, expressed solidarity with striking Hollywood film and TV writers on Tuesday, saying industrial action was the only way to change work conditions. "It's great that people have a strong collegial feeling so you can go out and have a strike. That's how you can change the conditions of your profession, so I'm like 'yeah, go!'" said Ostlund, who won the Palme d'Or last year for "Triangle of Sadness," a satire exploring economic inequality, as well as in 2017 for art world satire, "The Square."

Amazon, Embracer strike deal to make 'Lord of the Rings' video game

Amazon.com Inc and Swedish game developer Embracer Group have agreed to develop and publish a massively multiplayer online (MMO) game based on fantasy series "The Lord of the Rings", the companies said on Monday. The game, which is in the early stages of development, will be set in Middle-earth, featuring stories of "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" literary trilogy written by J.R.R. Tolkien, according to the companies.

Kate Winslet, Ben Whishaw win at BAFTA Television Awards

Kate Winslet and Ben Whishaw were among the winners at the BAFTA Television Awards in London on Sunday night, with the Oscar-winning actress using her acceptance speech to call for action against harmful content on social media. Winslet was recognised for her portrayal of a mother of a teenager consumed by social media in "I am Ruth", a mini-series in which she starred alongside her real-life daughter, Mia Threapleton.

Writers’ strike injects uncertainty into upfront ad-selling ritual

An animated appearance by Ted, the foul-mouthed teddy bear from the movie of the same name, a gaggle of “Real Housewives” and a NBC News political correspondent appeared at NBCUniversal’s annual ad-selling “upfront” presentation, as a writers’ strike prompted high-wattage acting talent to shun the event. The annual series of glitzy presentations, held in May in New York City by major television broadcasters, is one of the most important advertising sales periods, with nearly half of an advertiser’s video budget allocated for the next television season.

'The Time Traveller's Wife' musical to open in London

A musical based on hit novel “The Time Traveller's Wife” is coming to London’s West End this autumn in a new theatrical adaptation featuring music and lyrics by Grammy Award winners Dave Stewart and Joss Stone. “The Time Traveller's Wife: The Musical,” about the relationship between artist Clare and her husband Henry who has a genetic disorder causing him to travel through time, will open at the Apollo Theatre in November after premiering last year in the British city of Chester for a short run.

The new Kardashians? Sylvester Stallone and family star in reality TV show

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone has a new project - starring in his own reality TV show with his family. The veteran "Rocky" and "Rambo" actor, his wife Jennifer and their three daughters - Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet - are following in the footsteps of other celebrity families such as the Osbournes and Kardashians, in having cameras follow them as they go about their daily lives.

