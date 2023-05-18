Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar and renowned musician Mahesh Raghvan set to make their Cannes debut with Walkers & Co. - Highlighting India's vibrant creator culture and modern artistry

With the intent of enabling progressive creators, Walkers & Co., a platform that celebrates collective progress makes its debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Testament to India's Increasingly diverse and creative culture, Walkers & Co. makes this stride to create a deeper appreciation of modern Indian artistry across global boarders. Defined by her walk, Manushi prides herself on using her platform to create space for conversations that effect positive change in communities. Resonating with the platform's three tenants - co-creation, collaboration and communities, Manushi shall be walking the red carpet representing her journey in progress and the path of inspiration she creates.

Speaking on the association, Manushi Chhillar said,''I am honored to represent Walkers & Co at the Cannes Film Festival and to be part of a brand that is committed to supporting emerging talent from the creator community. As an artist, I know first-hand the importance of having a platform to showcase one's work and to be heard on a global stage. I am excited to be part of a movement that is empowering the next generation of creative talent.'' Walkers & Co. shall also be taking modern Carnatic fusion icon Mahesh Raghvan to the prestigious film festival where he will be playing an intimate set for some of the finest artists from across the globe. Known for his unique sound and interesting collaborations, Raghvan along with his urbane outlook on Carnatic music are well poised to infuse the French riviera with a bold and distinctive melody.

Commenting on his debut, Raghvan said,''Walkers And Co is committed to supporting emerging talent from the creator community, and I am honored to represent the brand at Cannes. It is truly an amazing experience to witness some exciting talent and artists across the globe sharing insights and cultures with each other. My experience as an artist has taught me the value of having a platform for one's work to be heard across the globe.'' Making all of this happen, Walkers & Co. is a platform created to inspire people to move forward and follow the untreaded paths with courage and confidence. Commenting on this momentous occasion, Shweta Jain, CBDO, Premium, Luxury, Reserve & Craft – India and South Asia, Diageo, said, ''Walkers & Co. represents a community of proud walkers globally who are striding ahead in pursuit of leading a progressive generation of young trailblazers. The world needs inspirational stories of walkers who are focused on continuous disruption, leading the meaningful narrative of creativity, representation, inclusivity, and diversity. We feel excited to showcase the conscious tune of Walkers & Co at the Cannes Film Festival and motivate the global audience towards a celebrated and progressive world.'' Fuelled by the philosophy of ''Keep Walking'', a rallying cry synonymous to constant evolution, Walkers & Co. celebrates those that take bold steps towards progress.

About Walkers & Co.: Walkers & Co. is a platform that celebrates those driven by self-belief, their identity, and with it, the interlinked idea of progress, both for themselves and the world. Such people are defined by their walk: the milestones, the journey, the resilience, the fluidity, and the learning & growth that comes with it. They are not lone rangers – in fact, the platform recognizes those who collaborate and work with partners, co-conspirators & ecosystems, thereby making a start, taking an action now, and enjoying being a story in progress, whether it is in the space of creativity, inclusion and diversity or sustainability.

