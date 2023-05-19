Entertainment News Roundup: Disney cancels plans to relocate 2,000 jobs to Florida -company email; Mick Jagger's daughter Jade arrested in Ibiza and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

The bullwhip is back: Harrison Ford in Cannes for 'Indiana Jones' premiere

Harrison Ford was in Cannes for the much-anticipated premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" on Thursday evening, 15 years since the actor last picked up the adventurous archaeologist's iconic bullwhip and hat on the big screen. The new film, which also stars Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge of British TV dramedy "Fleabag," is the fifth in the series but the first not directed by Steven Spielberg. The director this time was James Mangold of "Ford v Ferrari."

Director says she will work with intimacy coaches after Cannes film furore

French director Catherine Corsini said on Thursday she would work with intimacy coaches and do more to help young actresses in future films, after concerns were raised about an intimate scene with minors in her Cannes Festival entry "Homecoming". French authorities cut funding for the film after it emerged a scene had been included without clearance from the official body that looks after the safety of child actors, according to the film's production company Chaz Productions.

Japan's Kore-eda: sexual identity not the focus in film 'Monster'

Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda said he did not want to focus on sexual identity in portraying the relationship between the two schoolboys at the centre of his latest film, "Monster." "The age that these children are at is an age where their sexual identity is maybe not fully... they're not fully aware of it at this stage," Kore-eda told Reuters on Thursday, the day after the movie's premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Sting, Harry Styles and Raye among honourees at Ivor songwriting awards

Harry Styles, Charli XCX, Raye and indie rock duo Wet Leg were among the winners at the Ivors, the annual awards for songwriters and screen composers, in London on Thursday where music star Sting was honoured with a fellowship. The "Every Breath You Take" writer and singer, who has sold more than 100 million albums from his time with rock band The Police and as a solo artist, received an Ivors Academy fellowship, the highest honour bestowed by the UK-based association for music writers.

Gains in diversity among Hollywood writers at stake in strike

As the Writers Guild of America strikes to bring about better pay and work security in a streaming TV world, a generation of diverse writers like Caroline Renard fear for the future of their careers. While there have been improvements in diversity within writers' rooms in recent years, writers of color, women of color, disabled writers and LGBTQ+ writers in Hollywood still lag in opportunities.

Hollywood actors' union asks members to authorize possible strike

The board of Hollywood's actors union asked members on Thursday to give negotiators the power to call a strike, a move that would add new pressure to major studios already facing a writers' strike. The SAG-AFTRA actors union set a June 5 deadline for its 160,000 members to cast ballots in a strike authorization vote. If approved, the measure would allow union leaders to call a work stoppage if they cannot reach a new contract agreement with major Hollywood studios.

Springsteen draws criticism for not cancelling Italy gig after deadly floods

U.S. rock legend Bruce Springsteen came under criticism in Italy for going ahead with a concert in Ferrara on Thursday evening after the northern Emilia-Romagna region was battered by floods that left at least nine people dead. Fans of "The Boss" took to social networks to urge him and its staff to reconsider in a sign of respect for the eleven dead and the thousands evacuated from their homes after torrential rains caused landslides and made rivers break their banks.

Mick Jagger's daughter Jade arrested in Ibiza

Jade Jagger, the daughter of Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, has been arrested on the Spanish island of Ibiza for attacking police officers, a police source said on Thursday without providing further details. The 51-year-old jewelry designer had been staying at a hotel on the popular party island since at least May 11, according to her Instagram account.

Disney cancels plans to relocate 2,000 jobs to Florida -company email

Walt Disney Co is scrapping plans to relocate 2,000 jobs to Florida in part because of "changing business conditions" in the state, according to an e-mail to employees seen by Reuters on Thursday. The announcement came amid a widening legal battle between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the entertainment giant.

Warhol estate loses U.S. Supreme Court copyright battle over Prince artwork

Andy Warhol's estate lost its U.S. Supreme Court copyright fight with celebrity photographer Lynn Goldsmith on Thursday as the justices faulted the famed pop artist's use of her photo of Prince in a silkscreen series depicting the charismatic rock star. The 7-2 ruling, authored by liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor, upheld a lower court's decision that Warhol's works based on Goldsmith's 1981 photo were not immune from her copyright infringement lawsuit. But the ruling focused on the licensing of only one of Warhol's Prince images and did not deem the entire silkscreen series a copyright violation.

