Chef Prateek Sadhu presents "The Journey of India", curates a decedent homage to Indian flavours at the Godawan inspired dinner during the 76th Cannes Film Festival

Prateek Sadhu, one of the finest chefs in India, joins hands with Diageo India's craft single malt, Godawan, to showcase ''The Journey of India'' at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

The curated dinner blends the best in Indian and French cuisine to create a culinary experience that is one-of-a-kind. As part of the collaboration with Godawan, Chef Prateek Sadhu will create a menu that emphasizes regional nuances of Indian ingredients and flavours, never presented on a global scale. The menu will be paired with Diageo India's selection of world-class spirits, providing an immersive sensory experience for guests.

''The Journey of India'' menu is a tribute to the incredible diversity of food and culture found in India's four main regions and subregions. Inspired by the brand, the evening shall tell a story of diversity and conservation narrated via Chef Prateek's creations., Be it the incorporation of Tungrymbai from the Northeast region of India to an innovative Millet Thoran, the menu is set to create an epicurean journey across the country.

Speaking on the association, Chef Prateek Sadhu said, ''I am honoured to host the inaugural dinner for The Honourable Minister at the Cannes Film Festival. As a Chef, I believe in the power of food to bring people together and create meaningful connections. This dinner is an opportunity to showcase the best of Indian food and culture to a global audience and to highlight the vibrant culinary traditions of our country. I am excited to collaborate with Diageo India and Godawan to create a memorable dining experience that reflects the richness and diversity of Indian craft.'' The inaugural dinner took place at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2023, and was attended by Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar, Academy Award winner Guneet Monga, Actress Urvashi Rautela, Indian ace director Madhur Bhandarkar among others. ''The Journey of India'' promises to be a unique culinary experience that reflects the beauty and complexity of Indian and French cuisine.

About Godawan Godawan, Diageo India's artisanal Single Malt Whisky, is crafted in, its provenance inspired by, and dedicated wholeheartedly to this Rajasthani ethos – of beauty in scarcity, and sustainability. The heat of over 100°F combined with six-row barley, which requires lesser water, helps create a whisky with an incredible depth of flavor, and a rich and complex character. The aridity means the ''Angel's share'' is higher than average in Godawan – leaving behind a whisky with stunning taste profiles, which are finished in special casks selectively curated with Indian botanicals. We proudly call ourselves ''The Spirit of the Desert'' – the spirit of Rajasthan with its culture, people, and ecology which permeates in the character and flavor of our liquid. With Godawan, we doff our hats to the artisans and the innovators who are defining modern Indian luxury that is sustainable, that is ecologically conscious, and truly nurturing of the land it comes from. Godawan is a labor of love, for our roots, for our heritage, for our land. And it is the embodiment of our commitment – to the conservation of the Great Indian Bustard, and to our communities of artisans and craftspeople. With only a few Great Indian Bustards left in the world, every bottle we make contributes to the conservation of this exquisite bird.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2079256/Chef_Prateek_Sadhu.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)