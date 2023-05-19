Entertainment News Roundup: Disney to close Star Wars hotel that opened in Florida last year; Springsteen draws criticism for not cancelling Italy gig after deadly floods and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

The bullwhip is back: Harrison Ford in Cannes for 'Indiana Jones' premiere

Harrison Ford was in Cannes for the much-anticipated premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" on Thursday evening, 15 years since the actor last picked up the adventurous archaeologist's iconic bullwhip and hat on the big screen. The new film, which also stars Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge of the British TV dramedy "Fleabag," is the fifth in the series and the first not directed by Steven Spielberg. The director this time was James Mangold of "Ford v Ferrari."

Canada's antitrust regulator sues Cineplex over alleged misleading ticket prices

Canada's competition regulator said on Thursday it was suing Cineplex Inc for advertising movie tickets at a lower price than what many consumers actually have to pay. "We're taking action against Cineplex because misleading tactics like drip pricing only serve to deceive and harm consumers," said Commissioner of Competition Matthew Boswell.

Sean Penn, Tye Sheridan reunite on screen in Cannes competitor 'Black Flies'

Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan are reunited on the big screen after more than a decade in "Black Flies," a gritty tale about New York City paramedics that premiered in Cannes on Thursday. Penn smoked a cigarette and then handed it off to be disposed of before stepping onto the red carpet for the screening of the movie, directed by Jean-Stephane Sauvaire, in competition for the Cannes Film Festival's top prize.

Japan's Kore-eda: sexual identity not the focus in film 'Monster'

Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda said he did not want to focus on sexual identity in portraying the relationship between the two schoolboys at the centre of his latest film, "Monster." "The age that these children are at is an age where their sexual identity is maybe not fully... they're not fully aware of it at this stage," Kore-eda told Reuters on Thursday, the day after the movie's premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Hollywood actors' union asks members to authorize possible strike

The board of Hollywood's actor's union asked members on Thursday to give negotiators the power to call a strike, a move that would add new pressure to major studios already facing a writers' strike. The SAG-AFTRA actors union set a June 5 deadline for its 160,000 members to cast ballots in a strike authorization vote. If approved, the measure would allow union leaders to call a work stoppage if they cannot reach a new contract agreement with major Hollywood studios.

Disney to close Star Wars hotel that opened in Florida last year

Walt Disney Co will shutter its immersive Star Wars-themed luxury hotel in Orlando this September, less than two years after it opened, as the media giant cuts costs throughout its entertainment and parks businesses. Disney announced the closing of the two-night "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" hotel and experience on Thursday but did not provide a reason. The hotel debuted with fanfare at Walt Disney World in March 2022.

Springsteen draws criticism for not cancelling Italy gig after deadly floods

U.S. rock legend Bruce Springsteen came under criticism in Italy for going ahead with a concert in Ferrara on Thursday evening after the northern Emilia-Romagna region was battered by floods that left at least nine people dead. Fans of "The Boss" took to social networks to urge him and its staff to reconsider in a sign of respect for the eleven dead and the thousands evacuated from their homes after torrential rains caused landslides and made rivers break their banks.

Disney cancels plans for $1 billion campus, 2,000 jobs in Florida

Walt Disney Co is scrapping plans to build a nearly $1 billion corporate campus in central Florida that would have housed 2,000 employees, according to an e-mail to employees on Thursday, against the backdrop of its ongoing legal battle with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Disney parks chief Josh D'Amaro said "changing business conditions" prompted Disney to reconsider its 2021 plan to relocate employees, including its Imagineers who design theme park rides, to a new campus in Lake Nona.

Hammer of gun in 'Rust' shooting possibly modified -prosecutors

The hammer of the gun actor Alec Baldwin was holding when it fired a live round killing "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins may have been intentionally modified, New Mexico special prosecutors said in a court filing this week. The comments came a month after prosecutors dropped a criminal charge against Baldwin over Hutchins' death in 2021, citing new evidence. A source close to the case at the time said the evidence concerned modifications to the reproduction long Colt .45 revolver Baldwin was using.

Warhol estate loses U.S. Supreme Court copyright battle over Prince artwork

Andy Warhol's estate lost its U.S. Supreme Court copyright fight with celebrity photographer Lynn Goldsmith on Thursday as the justices faulted the famed pop artist's use of her photo of Prince in a silkscreen series depicting the charismatic rock star. The 7-2 ruling, authored by liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor, upheld a lower court's decision that Warhol's works based on Goldsmith's 1981 photo were not immune from her copyright infringement lawsuit. But the ruling focused on the licensing of only one of Warhol's Prince images and did not deem the entire silkscreen series a copyright violation.

