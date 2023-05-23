Entertainment News Roundup: Director of Cannes' first Sudanese film: I walk red carpet as people flee bullets; Disgraced Australian-born former entertainer Rolf Harris dead at 93 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Director of Cannes' first Sudanese film: I walk red carpet as people flee bullets

For Mohamed Kordofani, being at the Cannes Film Festival is bittersweet: He directed the first Sudanese film to be included in the festival's official selection as weeks of fighting in Sudan have driven nearly 1.1 million people from their homes. "I feel immensely honoured and very happy that the film made it to Cannes, and it's such a great reward to all the crew and the cast, and myself included," he told Reuters on Monday.

Disgraced Australian-born former entertainer Rolf Harris dead at 93

Rolf Harris, a mainstay of family entertainment in Britain and Australia for more than 50 years before his career collapsed into disgrace with his conviction for indecently assaulting young girls, has died aged 93. The Australian-born Harris, had been seriously ill with neck cancer and receiving 24-hour care, local media reported late last year.

Marvel, artist's estate ask for pre-trial wins in superhero copyright fight

Walt Disney Co's Marvel and the estate of artist Steve Ditko both asked a Manhattan federal judge on Friday to hand them a win without waiting for trial in their copyright dispute over rights to superheroes Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. Marvel urged the court to reject the estate's effort to reclaim Ditko's interest in the characters, arguing he co-created them on the company's behalf. Ditko's estate argued that he developed his heroes and stories independently, and that Marvel intentionally avoided hiring him because of the "dire state of its business" at the time.

Striking Hollywood writers lament residuals slide

Writer Kyra Jones knew she would be taking a financial hit when she agreed to join the writers' room for the Hulu comedy series "Woke." The first payment she received for her share of the show's digital rentals was a mere $4, before taxes, barely enough to buy a latte. The streaming residual check amounted to one-third of the $12,000 Jones received in residuals for writing one episode of the ABC drama "Queens."

Warner Bros Discovery relaunches HBO Max streamer as ‘Max’ in bid for broader audience

When the HBO Max streaming service relaunches on Tuesday as “Max,” Warner Bros Discovery Inc will learn whether mixing critically acclaimed dramas with reality fare that some might describe as a "guilty pleasure" will attract more subscribers.

“Max” will bring together HBO’s high-end scripted programming like “Succession” and Warner Bros films with Discovery’s food, home and lifestyle content, including "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” in a bid to broaden the appeal of the original HBO Max service, as well as reduce the number of people canceling the service each month. It also plans to expand the portfolio of children's content.

Mia Wasikowska brainwashes students in Cannes entry 'Club Zero'

Onetime Hollywood rising star Mia Wasikowska was at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday for the premiere of "Club Zero," which stars the Australian actor as a manipulative teacher and is director Jessica Hausner's second try at winning a Palme d'Or. "Club Zero" is Vienna-born Hausner's second film to be in the running for the film festival's top prize, after 2019's "Little Joe" that marked her English-language debut.

Finland's Kaurismaki back in Cannes competition after over a decade

Finnish director Aki Kaurismaki is back in competition for the Cannes Film Festival's top prize after more than a decade with his 20th film, "Fallen Leaves," which premiered on Monday. Under a sweltering afternoon sun, Kaurismaki, 66, was joined on the red carpet by his lead actors Alma Poysti and Jussi Vatanen. Festival workers had to persuade Kaurismaki to pose for photographers as he attempted to power through the red carpet.

Schwarzenegger is back in 'FUBAR,' his first TV series

In the opening episode of "FUBAR," Arnold Schwarzenegger's CIA agent character is labeled by his handler "the fastest 65-year-old white guy on the planet." But Schwarzenegger in real life is 75 years old and "FUBAR" is his first-ever television series: an eight-episode mix of rough-and-tumble action and comedy premiering on Thursday on streaming service Netflix.

'Firebrand' puts spotlight on Henry VIII's sixth wife

For Brazilian director Karim Ainouz, the prospect of making a film about King Henry VIII's court was particularly exciting with its focus on Catherine Parr, the wife who survived Henry. Ainouz, who doesn't have a special connection to England, said his aim was to raise Parr into the spotlight.

The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp draw screaming fans to 'The Idol' premiere

"The Idol," HBO's much-hyped new series from the creator of "Euphoria" that bills itself as the "sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood," premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday. Travis Scott, Stella Maxwell and Julia Fox, wrapped in a plastic gown and wearing dark lipstick, joined Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye, the stars of the show, on the red carpet, surrounded by screaming fans who packed the Croisette boulevard.

(With inputs from agencies.)