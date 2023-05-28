Entertainment News Roundup: 'Anatomy of a Fall' border collie fetches Cannes Palm Dog in fiercest contest yet; Celine Dion cancels rest of world tour due to medical condition and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Anatomy of a Fall' border collie fetches Cannes Palm Dog in fiercest contest yet

Filmmakers have to wait until Saturday to find out who won the Cannes Film Festival's top prizes, but for some, the greatest honours were handed out on Friday at the annual Palm Dog awards. Competition was tough this year. Founder Toby Rose said there was a "veritable tsunami of dog performances," but one dog stood out: Messi from Justine Triet's "Anatomy of a Fall".

Celine Dion cancels rest of world tour due to medical condition

Canadian pop singer Celine Dion announced on Friday that she was canceling the European stretch of her world tour, scheduled to resume this summer, due to a medical condition that makes it difficult for her to perform. The announcement comes four months after the 55-year-old Quebecoise singer said she was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome that causes muscle spasms. At the time, the disorder forced her to postpone some European shows on her "Courage World Tour."

Orlando Bloom at Cannes for 'Gran Turismo' story of gamer-turned-racer

Actor Orlando Bloom and former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner were at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday to promote "Gran Turismo", based on a true story about a video game player who used his skills to become a professional racing driver. "Grand Turismo" follows Jann Mardenborough, a teenager from Wales who in 2011 beat other participants of a competition for players of the PlayStation racing simulation for the chance to compete in a real-life event.

France's Triet becomes third female director to win Cannes' top prize

French director Justine Triet became the third female director to win the Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or on Saturday, beating out 20 other films in competition for the top prize. Triet called being only the third woman to win "surprising" and said the decision was encouraging for the future.

Roger Waters says Nazi outfit at Berlin concert was anti-fascist

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters said he was opposing fascism and bigotry when he wore a Nazi-style uniform on stage at a concert in Berlin that led German police to launch an investigation into the British musician. The 79-year-old said aspects of his performance at Berlin's Mercedes-Benz Arena that have been questioned were "quite clearly" a statement against fascism, injustice and bigotry.

Isabella Rossellini graces Cannes for Italian grave robber drama 'La Chimera'

Film legend Isabella Rossellini graced the Cannes Film Festival's red carpet on Friday for the premiere of Italian drama "La Chimera," director Alice Rohrwacher's third attempt to take home the top prize against 20 other competitors this year. British actor Josh O'Connor, who played Prince Charles in "The Crown," stars as Arthur, an English-speaking archaeologist who gets involved with a group of ancient grave robbers.

Ken Loach at Cannes: 'don't know' if 'The Old Oak' will be last film

Ken Loach said on Friday he does not know if "The Old Oak," the 86-year-old British director's attempt to win the Cannes Film Festival's top prize for a third time, would be his last. "Oh, I don't know, I live day by day," said Loach, who turns 87 in June. "If you read the obituary columns and you're not in them, it's a good day. So we just keep going, really."

'How to Have Sex' wins Cannes' 'Certain Regard' competition

The provocatively titled film "How to Have Sex," about three British teen girls who go on holiday with the aim of drinking, clubbing and hooking up, won the top prize in the "Un Certain Regard" competition at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday. However, there was a slight hiccup: Molly Manning Walker was not in the room when the award for her debut feature was announced. The director was on her way back from Italy and running late from the airport - prompting jury president John C. Reilly to belt out a song to distract audiences during the wait.

'Hot labor summer': Los Angeles unions back Hollywood writers

Unions representing teachers, truck drivers and other workers who will be headed soon to the bargaining table turned out in downtown Los Angeles on Friday to support Hollywood's striking film and television writers. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) began a work stoppage on May 2 after failing to reach an agreement for higher wages with media companies including Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc and Warner Bros Discovery Inc.

