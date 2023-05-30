Entertainment News Roundup: Best actress at Cannes returns to polarised Turkey on runoff day; France's Triet becomes third female director to win Cannes' top prize and more

Left Menu

Dizdar, who delivered an emotional speech on the struggle of women in Turkey upon receiving her prize in Cannes on Saturday, landed in Istanbul in time to cast her vote in the runoff presidential election pitting President Tayyip Erdogan against opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu. France's Triet becomes third female director to win Cannes' top prize French director Justine Triet became the third female director to win the Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or on Saturday, beating out 20 other films in competition for the top prize.

Updated: 30-05-2023 02:42 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Best actress at Cannes returns to polarised Turkey on runoff day

Merve Dizdar, best actress winner at the Cannes Film Festival, returned to Turkey on Sunday and was met both by cheering fans and sharp criticism, highlighting the extreme polarisation in the country. Dizdar, who delivered an emotional speech on the struggle of women in Turkey upon receiving her prize in Cannes on Saturday, landed in Istanbul in time to cast her vote in the runoff presidential election pitting President Tayyip Erdogan against opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

France's Triet becomes third female director to win Cannes' top prize

French director Justine Triet became the third female director to win the Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or on Saturday, beating out 20 other films in competition for the top prize. Triet called being only the third woman to win "surprising" and said the decision was encouraging for the future.

Italy's La Scala to open new season with Verdi classic

Milan's La Scala theatre will kick off its 2023-24 season in December with Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi's opera "Don Carlo" and plans to step up efforts to burnish its green credentials. The opening night of the La Scala season has become a highlight of the calendar for the country's business and political elite, coinciding with the city's Feast of St. Ambrose holiday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

