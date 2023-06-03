Entertainment News Roundup: Beyonce fans spare no cost for Renaissance tour; Netflix shareholders withhold support for executive pay package and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Beyonce fans spare no cost for Renaissance tour

Beyoncé's fans, collectively known as the "BeyHive," are going savage to catch a glimpse of her during her "Renaissance World Tour". Money and distance are no object when your idol beckons in 57 concerts across 40 cities in North America and 14 across Europe.

Netflix shareholders withhold support for executive pay package

Netflix Inc shareholders on Thursday withheld their support for the company's executive pay package, in a non-binding vote that followed a call by striking Hollywood writers to reject the proposed 2023 compensation. The Writers Guild of America West had urged investors to vote against the compensation offered to Netflix's top executives, arguing such a vote would be "inappropriate" during the strike, which has entered its fifth week.

'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson convicted on two rape counts

"That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson was convicted on Wednesday of raping two women at his Hollywood Hills home. A jury deadlocked on another charge that Masterson raped a third woman between 2001 and 2003, said Greg Risling, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood actors before labor talks

A search for Wes Anderson on YouTube turns up trailers that the famed director with a distinctive style appears to have made for adaptations of "Star Wars," "Harry Potter" and "The Lord of the Rings" featuring Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson and other stars. Artificial intelligence allowed people with no real actors and far smaller resources than major Hollywood studios to generate the fake movie trailers, feeding debate on the issue that will be on the bargaining table when the SAG-AFTRA actors union begins labor talks with studios on June 7.

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' spins new spider worlds

American film-producing and writing duo Christopher Miller and Phil Lord were determined to weave a combination of art and heart into Sony Picture's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," and that meant broadening the stories of the Spider people. For their sequel to 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," they have sought to build new worlds to immerse audiences in a web of animated adventure.

Federal judge disqualifies himself from hearing Disney lawsuit

A federal judge on Thursday disqualified himself from hearing Walt Disney Co's civil suit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other state officials, citing a small financial interest in the company by a relative. Disney sued DeSantis in late April, asking a court to overturn state efforts to control the Disney World theme park, intensifying a battle between the global entertainment giant and the governor, who is now seeking the Republican presidential nomination.

'The Rock' will return as Luke Hobbs in new 'Fast & Furious' film

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is returning for an as yet untitled “Fast & Furious” movie as Luke Hobbs, the actor announced on Twitter on Thursday, after bowing out of the successful franchise in 2021 due to differences with star Vin Diesel. “Hobbs is back in the Fast and Furious franchise,” Johnson said in a video message from Hawaii, wearing a lei.

Disney removes some produced content from its direct-to-consumer services

Walt Disney Co said on Friday that it has removed certain produced content from its direct-to-consumer (DTC) services and will record a related $1.5 billion impairment charge in its fiscal third-quarter financial statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)