Entertainment News Roundup: Exclusive-Walt Disney's Pixar targets 'Lightyear' execs among 75 job cuts; Netflix shareholders withhold support for executive pay package and more

Exclusive-Walt Disney's Pixar targets 'Lightyear' execs among 75 job cuts

Walt Disney's Pixar Animation Studios has eliminated 75 positions including those of two executives behind box office disappointment “Lightyear,” sources said on Saturday, the first significant job cuts at the studio in a decade. The cuts included "Lightyear" director Angus MacLane, a 26-year animator who was part of the senior creative team on such acclaimed films as “Toy Story 4” and “Coco.” Galyn Susman, producer of "Lightyear," also departed. Susman had been at Pixar since the release of the original “Toy Story” movie in 1995.

Netflix shareholders withhold support for executive pay package

Netflix Inc shareholders on Thursday withheld their support for the company's executive pay package, in a non-binding vote that followed a call by striking Hollywood writers to reject the proposed 2023 compensation. The Writers Guild of America West had urged investors to vote against the compensation offered to Netflix's top executives, arguing such a vote would be "inappropriate" during the strike, which has entered its fifth week.

Theatre in democratic Taiwan stages Hong Kong play about Tiananmen square

A Taiwan theatre is showcasing a Hong Kong play about Tiananmen Square to mark the 34th anniversary of the crackdown in Beijing, saying almost as much about shrinking freedoms in the former British colony as it does about the 1989 bloodshed. Taiwan's Shinehouse theatre group, with the support of rights group Amnesty International, is putting on six performances of "35th of May" in Taipei from June 2-4. The play is about parents grieving for their son killed in Tiananmen Square.

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' spins new spider worlds

American film-producing and writing duo Christopher Miller and Phil Lord were determined to weave a combination of art and heart into Sony Picture's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," and that meant broadening the stories of the Spider people. For their sequel to 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," they have sought to build new worlds to immerse audiences in a web of animated adventure.

Disney removes some produced content from its direct-to-consumer services

Walt Disney Co said on Friday that it has removed certain produced content from its direct-to-consumer (DTC) services and will record a related $1.5 billion impairment charge in its fiscal third-quarter financial statements.

