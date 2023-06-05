Entertainment News Roundup: Walt Disney's Pixar targets 'Lightyear' execs among 75 job cuts; Hollywood directors reach labor pact, writers remain on strike and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Exclusive-Walt Disney's Pixar targets 'Lightyear' execs among 75 job cuts

Walt Disney's Pixar Animation Studios has eliminated 75 positions including those of two executives behind box office disappointment “Lightyear,” sources said on Saturday, the first significant job cuts at the studio in a decade. The cuts included "Lightyear" director Angus MacLane, a 26-year animator who was part of the senior creative team on such acclaimed films as “Toy Story 4” and “Coco.” Galyn Susman, producer of "Lightyear," also departed. Susman had been at Pixar since the release of the original “Toy Story” movie in 1995.

Theatre in democratic Taiwan stages Hong Kong play about Tiananmen square

A Taiwan theatre is showcasing a Hong Kong play about Tiananmen Square to mark the 34th anniversary of the crackdown in Beijing, saying almost as much about shrinking freedoms in the former British colony as it does about the 1989 bloodshed. Taiwan's Shinehouse theatre group, with the support of rights group Amnesty International, is putting on six performances of "35th of May" in Taipei from June 2-4. The play is about parents grieving for their son killed in Tiananmen Square.

Hollywood directors reach labor pact, writers remain on strike

Hollywood's major studios reached a tentative labor agreement with the union representing film and television directors, likely averting a work stoppage that would have piled pressure on media companies to settle with striking writers. The Directors Guild of America (DGA) will ask its 19,000 members to approve the three-year contract, which was announced late on Saturday after three weeks of talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)