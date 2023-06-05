Entertainment News Roundup: Exclusive-Walt Disney's Pixar targets 'Lightyear' execs among 75 job cuts; Hollywood actors set vote to authorize strike with writers still out and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Exclusive-Walt Disney's Pixar targets 'Lightyear' execs among 75 job cuts

Walt Disney's Pixar Animation Studios has eliminated 75 positions including those of two executives behind box office disappointment “Lightyear,” sources said on Saturday, the first significant job cuts at the studio in a decade. The cuts included "Lightyear" director Angus MacLane, a 26-year animator who was part of the senior creative team on such acclaimed films as “Toy Story 4” and “Coco.” Galyn Susman, producer of "Lightyear," also departed. Susman had been at Pixar since the release of the original “Toy Story” movie in 1995.

Hollywood actors set vote to authorize strike with writers still out

Hollywood's actors union will announce Monday whether their members authorized a possible strike, a move that would turn up the heat on major film and television studios already grappling with a work stoppage by writers. The SAG-AFTRA union set a Monday deadline for its 160,000 members to vote on whether to give their negotiators the power to call a strike if needed. Talks between the actors union and major studios are scheduled to start on Wednesday.

New York's Tribeca Film Festival seeks to tell 'untold stories'

With an emphasis on diversity in content and storytellers, New York's Tribeca Film Festival kicks off on Wednesday, with highlights including documentaries about actor Rock Hudson and news anchor Dan Rather. Running from June 7 to June 18, nearly 70% of the competition feature films are directed by women. The festival is showcasing 43 first-time filmmakers, including many from traditionally underrepresented communities.

'Across the Spider-Verse' spins box office with $120.5 million debut

Audiences swung into theaters for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," giving the animated film a hefty $120.5 million in its domestic box office debut, the second-biggest opening weekend of the year. Behind only “The Super Mario Bros” film that garnered $146 million, the movie’s box office performance surpassed Sony Pictures Animation's and the BoxOffice Pro’s estimates of $75 million to $115.5 million over its first three days of release in the U.S. and Canada from Pro.

Hollywood directors reach labor pact, writers remain on strike

Hollywood's major studios reached a tentative labor agreement with the union representing film and television directors, likely averting a work stoppage that would have piled pressure on media companies to settle with striking writers. The Directors Guild of America (DGA) will ask its 19,000 members to approve the three-year contract, which was announced late on Saturday after three weeks of talks.

