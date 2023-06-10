Odd News Roundup: Scientists find crocodile 'virgin birth' at Costa Rica zoo; Two giant rubber ducks debut in Hong Kong in bid to drive "double happiness"

Left Menu

The inflatable yellow ducks, 18 metres (59 feet) high, will sail on the harbour for two weeks and come a decade after Hofman's "Rubber Duck" sculpture drew crowds in the Asian financial hub in 2013. Scientists find crocodile 'virgin birth' at Costa Rica zoo Scientists have documented the first-known instance of a "virgin birth" by a crocodile, which had been living in isolation for 16 years at Costa Rican zoo, according to a study published Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2023 02:41 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 02:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Two giant rubber ducks debut in Hong Kong in bid to drive "double happiness"

A pair of Rubber Ducks made a splash in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour on Friday, part of an art installation dubbed "Double Ducks" by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman, who says he hopes the ducks will bring happiness to the city. The inflatable yellow ducks, 18 metres (59 feet) high, will sail on the harbour for two weeks and come a decade after Hofman's "Rubber Duck" sculpture drew crowds in the Asian financial hub in 2013.

Scientists find crocodile 'virgin birth' at Costa Rica zoo

Scientists have documented the first-known instance of a "virgin birth" by a crocodile, which had been living in isolation for 16 years at Costa Rican zoo, according to a study published Wednesday. The female American crocodile laid 14 eggs in 2018 within her enclosure, a not uncommon phenomenon among captive reptiles. The more puzzling fact, however, came after three months of incubation when one egg was found to contain a fully formed stillborn baby crocodile.

