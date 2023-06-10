Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian seeks secret of private equity success as rising rates bite; 'Transformers': Rise of the Beasts' brings new characters to franchise and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Transformers': Rise of the Beasts' brings new characters to franchise

Autobots took over London's Leicester Square on Wednesday as the latest instalment in the “Transformers” film franchise held its European premiere. Huge statues of the film's characters, Autobot leader Optimus Prime and Maximal leader Optimus Primal, towered over the red carpet where cast members Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback and Tobe Nwigwe premiered "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts".

Tupac Shakur honored with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Award-winning rapper, activist and actor Tupac Shakur received a posthumous star on Wednesday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where his sister and fellow rappers spoke of the musician's legacy around the world. “Tupac knew deep down that he was always meant for something great,” Sekyiwa Shakur said amid the crowd of around 100 people. “As his little sister, I had the privilege to watch that greatness unfold.”

Boy George says he still wants to startle people 'a little bit'

More than 40 years after bursting onto the music scene and making headlines, Culture Club frontman Boy George says he still wants to startle people "a little bit". The singer and songwriter shot to meteoric fame in the early 1980s with his distinctive voice and androgynous look as the band topped charts with songs like "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?" and "Karma Chameleon".

Kim Kardashian seeks secret of private equity success as rising rates bite

Reality star Kim Kardashian's arrival at a gathering of the globe's top deal brokers in Berlin failed to dispel their dark mood as the rising cost of money puts the brakes on the private equity industry. Flanked by bodyguards, Kardashian drew a crowd of hundreds of executives at the SuperReturn industry event, saying she wanted to learn the secrets of investing having set up her own fund last year.

