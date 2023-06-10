Left Menu

10-06-2023
Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel settles with four artists in superhero copyright fight; Boy George says he still wants to startle people 'a little bit' and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Marvel settles with four artists in superhero copyright fight

Disney's Marvel has agreed to end its court battles with four artists who attempted to reclaim copyright interests in superheroes they co-created including Iron Man, Ant-Man and Captain Marvel, according to federal court filings published on Friday. The filings said Marvel would drop its lawsuits against Larry Lieber and the estates of Don Heck, Gene Colan and Don Rico with prejudice, which means they cannot be refiled. A Disney spokesperson and an attorney for the artists said they had reached an "amicable resolution."

Boy George says he still wants to startle people 'a little bit'

More than 40 years after bursting onto the music scene and making headlines, Culture Club frontman Boy George says he still wants to startle people "a little bit". The singer and songwriter shot to meteoric fame in the early 1980s with his distinctive voice and androgynous look as the band topped charts with songs like "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?" and "Karma Chameleon".

Kim Kardashian seeks secret of private equity success as rising rates bite

Reality star Kim Kardashian's arrival at a gathering of the globe's top deal brokers in Berlin failed to dispel their dark mood as the rising cost of money puts the brakes on the private equity industry. Flanked by bodyguards, Kardashian drew a crowd of hundreds of executives at the SuperReturn industry event, saying she wanted to learn the secrets of investing having set up her own fund last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

