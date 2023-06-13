Entertainment News Roundup: Fans celebrate K-Pop supergroup BTS' 10-year anniversary; Sphere Entertainment to launch immersive content studio in Hollywood and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Kimberly Akimbo,' Tom Stoppard’s 'Leopoldstadt' among winners on writerless Tony night

“Kimberly Akimbo,” about a teenager who ages in reverse, and Tom Stoppard’s autobiographical “Leopoldstadt” were among the winners Sunday as the Tony Awards went on despite the Writers Guild of America strike. The three-hour telecast on CBS was hosted by Tony- and Academy Award-winner Ariana DeBose. Held for the first time at the United Palace in Washington Heights in northern Manhattan, it leaned heavily on musical performances from the nominated shows, and other numbers including a dance performance in tribute to the recipients of the 2023 lifetime achievement awards, Joel Grey and John Kander.

Fans celebrate K-Pop supergroup BTS' 10-year anniversary

Fans of K-Pop supergroup BTS gathered in the heart of the South Korean capital Seoul on Monday to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the boy band's debut. Although the group is on hiatus with two of the members currently doing mandatory military service, many of their loyal global fanbase called "ARMY" still gathered in Seoul this week.

Sphere Entertainment to launch immersive content studio in Hollywood

Sphere Entertainment said on Monday it was launching Sphere Studios in Hollywood to create immersive film content for its entertainment venue, Sphere, in Las Vegas. The live entertainment and media firm said filmmakers would work with Hollywood directors and producers at Sphere Studios to create multi-sensory films that would appear exclusively in Sphere venues.

