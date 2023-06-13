Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to livestream celebrity golf tournament - WSJ; 'Kimberly Akimbo,' Tom Stoppard’s 'Leopoldstadt' among winners on writerless Tony night and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Netflix in talks to livestream celebrity golf tournament - WSJ

Netflix is in talks to livestream a celebrity golf tournament featuring professional golfers and Formula One drivers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The tournament will feature celebrities from “Drive to Survive”, a docuseries about Formula One auto-racing, and “Full Swing”, which followed professional golfers during the 2022 season, the report said. This would be Netflix's first sports livestreaming event if the deal fructifies.

'Kimberly Akimbo,' Tom Stoppard’s 'Leopoldstadt' among winners on writerless Tony night

“Kimberly Akimbo,” about a teenager who ages in reverse, and Tom Stoppard’s autobiographical “Leopoldstadt” were among the winners Sunday as the Tony Awards went on despite the Writers Guild of America strike. The three-hour telecast on CBS was hosted by Tony- and Academy Award-winner Ariana DeBose. Held for the first time at the United Palace in Washington Heights in northern Manhattan, it leaned heavily on musical performances from the nominated shows, and other numbers including a dance performance in tribute to the recipients of the 2023 lifetime achievement awards, Joel Grey and John Kander.

Golden Globe Awards sold, Hollywood Foreign Press group shut down

The Golden Globe Awards were sold on Monday to a new owner that will shut down the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the voting group that faced controversy over ethical lapses and a lack of diversity. Eldridge Industries purchased the Golden Globe assets with Dick Clark Productions (DCP), which will continue to manage the awards telecast and focus on expanding the Globes' viewership around the world, a press release said. DCP is co-owned by Eldridge and Penske Media.

Fans celebrate K-Pop supergroup BTS' 10-year anniversary

Fans of K-Pop supergroup BTS gathered in the heart of the South Korean capital Seoul on Monday to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the boy band's debut. Although the group is on hiatus with two of the members currently doing mandatory military service, many of their loyal global fanbase called "ARMY" still gathered in Seoul this week.

Pat Sajak to retire from record TV stint as 'Wheel of Fortune' host

Pat Sajak, the enduring master of ceremonies for "Wheel of Fortune," plans to retire at the end of his upcoming record 41st year hosting one of American television's longest-running game shows, he said on Monday. Sajak, 76, made the announcement on Twitter, but gave no precise reason for opting to call it quits next year, saying only "the time has come."

Jennifer Lawrence says comedy 'No Hard Feelings' lured her back to acting

Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence credits her new R-rated comedy "No Hard Feelings" for making her want to get back to work. Lawrence, 32, who took a two-year break from acting between 2019 and 2021 and had a son in early 2022, found the script too good to pass up.

Actor Treat Williams killed while riding motorcycle in Vermont, agent says

The actor Treat Williams, known for his roles in Hair and Everwood, was killed in a motorcycle accident on Monday, his longtime agent said. Barry McPherson, Williams' agent for 15 years, confirmed that the actor was killed when the motorcycle he was driving was involved in an accident with a car in Dorset, Vermont.

