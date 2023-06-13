"Since 'Adipurush' has got such a wide release, the movie buffs will enjoy watching teaser of 'Gadar 2' once again on big screen": Utkarsh Sharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI) Utkarsh Sharma was loved by the audience in the 2001 film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', when he appeared as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's son, Jeete. He said as 'Adipurush' has got such a wide release the audience will love to watch the teaser of 'Gadar 2' in theaters. Now, over two decades later, the actor is all set to revive his character but this time in a leading capacity for the film's sequel 'Gadar 2: The Katha Continues'.

The 'Gadar 2' teaser launched recently with Sunny Deol back as Tara Singh. The sad version of the popular track, 'Tu Ghar Aa Ja Pardesi' and Sunny's expression seemed to be impactful. Talking about the significant development of the 'Gadar 2' teaser attached to this week's magnum opus release, 'Adipurush', which is releasing on about 6000 plus screens, Utkarsh said, "The teaser of 'Gadar 2' has been unanimously loved and appreciated by the audience and it has been trending on the social media ever since its launch. Since 'Adipurush' has got such a wide release, the movie buffs will enjoy watching the teaser of 'Gadar 2' once again on the big screen as well".

'Gadar 2' sees the return of Sunny, Ameesha and Utkarsh as the lead cast with Anil Sharma returning as the director. The movie is scheduled to release on August 11. (ANI)

