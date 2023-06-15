Entertainment News Roundup: Harry Potter park in Tokyo hopes to enchant Asian fans; Netflix plans second season of 'XO, Kitty' as branding ties pay off and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Harry Potter park in Tokyo hopes to enchant Asian fans

Harry Potter fans will soon be able to take up their wands, put on their robes and immerse themselves in the boy wizard's world at a new theme park set to open in Tokyo on Friday. Built on the western site of the beloved Toshimaen amusement park, which shut in 2020 after 94 years, the Warner Brothers Studio Tour Tokyo recreates a number of iconic film locations, such as Diagon Alley and the Ministry of Magic.

Netflix plans second season of 'XO, Kitty' as branding ties pay off

The Netflix romantic comedy "XO, Kitty" is returning for a second season, becoming the No. 1 streaming service's first television series to be spun-off from an original Netflix film, the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" movie trilogy. Netflix's "Bridgerton" Regency period drama series has also spawned a spin-off, the "Queen Charlotte" prequel which became one of the platform's most popular series after its debut in May.

Disney's Pixar seeks return of box office magic with 'Elemental'

When Pixar Animation Studios releases its 27th feature film in theaters on Friday, the pioneering studio behind blockbuster movies such as "Toy Story," "Cars" and "Finding Nemo" will be under pressure to demonstrate it has not lost its Midas touch. The stakes are high for "Elemental," a tale of overcoming outward differences. The movie is projected to debut with a modest $31 million to $41 million this weekend in the U.S., according to the Box Office Pro website. That is well shy of the recent $120.5 million haul for Sony’s critically acclaimed animated hit "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

Golden Globe Awards sold, Hollywood Foreign Press group shut down

The Golden Globe Awards were sold on Monday to a new owner that will shut down the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the voting group that faced controversy over ethical lapses and a lack of diversity. Eldridge Industries purchased the Golden Globe assets with Dick Clark Productions (DCP), which will continue to manage the awards telecast and focus on expanding the Globes' viewership around the world, a press release said. DCP is co-owned by Eldridge and Penske Media.

'The Flash' dashes to theaters, starting the DC universe reboot

“The Flash" debuts in movie theaters on Friday after a series of delays and personal setbacks by star Ezra Miller, a key part of Warner Bros’ battle for the summer box office that also starts the reboot of the DC Extended Universe franchise under its new co-chairman James Gunn. Miller portrays Barry Allen who, as superhero the Flash, uses his superspeed to travel back through time to try to prevent his mother’s death. Miller plays both The Flash and his younger self throughout the film.

Fans celebrate K-Pop supergroup BTS' 10-year anniversary

Fans of K-Pop supergroup BTS gathered in the heart of the South Korean capital Seoul on Monday to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the boy band's debut. Although the group is on hiatus with two of the members currently doing mandatory military service, many of their loyal global fanbase called "ARMY" still gathered in Seoul this week.

'Last' Beatles record to be released this year thanks to AI -McCartney

A "last" Beatles song, featuring the voice of late member John Lennon, will be released this year thanks to the use of artificial intelligence, Paul McCartney has said. In an interview with BBC Radio 4 that aired on Tuesday, McCartney did not name the track but said the technology was used on "a demo that John had, that we worked on".

No evidence of UK TV star Schofield's 'deeply inappropriate' affair, says boss

The head of ITV said the UK broadcaster had done all it could to try to confirm rumours of an affair involving star presenter Phillip Schofield, but found no evidence of a relationship she called "deeply inappropriate". Schofield, 61, a TV fixture in Britain for more than three decades, resigned in May after admitting lying about a relationship with a young employee on his daytime show "This Morning".

'Rust' armorer may have brought live rounds on set -prosecutors

Prosecutors say they have evidence pointing to the possibility the armorer for the movie "Rust" introduced live rounds onto the set where a gun that actor Alec Baldwin was holding fired a bullet, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021. Prosecutors had previously said it might never be clear how live rounds, which are not allowed on movie sets, got to the "Rust" set in New Mexico. Charging documents had held Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was working as chief weapons handler on her second film, was responsible for "allowing live ammunition on the set," but not for bringing in the live rounds.

Disney sets date for new 'Star Wars' film, delays 'Avatar' sequels

Walt Disney Co on Tuesday announced that a new "Star Wars" film will reach theaters in 2026 but said it would postpone the release of the next three installments in James Cameron's blockbuster "Avatar" series. The studio also pushed back the scheduled release dates for "Thunderbolts" and "Blade," two Marvel films that have been disrupted by the ongoing strike by Hollywood writers.

