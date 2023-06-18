Entertainment News Roundup: New Grammy Award rules require human input, curb artificial intelligence use; Harry and Meghan's Spotify deal comes to an end and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

New Grammy Award rules require human input, curb artificial intelligence use

"Only human creators are eligible" for the Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy declared on Friday, as the body that grants the world's most recognized music awards seeks to curb the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the industry. AI-only work is banned, but some music created with AI help may qualify in certain categories, the academy's updated rulebook reads. "A work that contains no human authorship is not eligible in any categories."

Harry and Meghan's Spotify deal comes to an end

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's multi-year agreement with streaming giant Spotify to produce podcasts has ended with just one series made. The Swedish company announced the partnership with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in late 2020 after they stepped down from royal duties and began to forge new careers in California.

Take That turn 'Greatest Days' film premiere into a performance

British pop band Take That transformed London's Leicester Square into a concert stage on Thursday as they performed some of their tunes at the premiere of "Greatest Days", a film adaptation of their hit musical. Trio Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald sang "Greatest Day", "Back For Good" and "Rule The World" before hitting the red carpet alongside the movie's cast which includes actors Aisling Bea and Alice Lowe.

Seoul hosts large crowds as BTS fans celebrate 10-year anniversary

An estimated 400,000 people gathered in South Korea's capital Seoul on Saturday as fans from around the globe commemorated the 10th anniversary of the debut of K-Pop boy band juggernaut BTS. The band is on temporary break as a group with two of its seven members currently doing mandatory military service, but that did not stop a host of celebratory events this week catering to a loyal fanbase known as "ARMY".

New 'Black Mirror' season begins by tackling actors' anxiety about AI

In the new season of Netflix Inc's sci-fi show "Black Mirror," an office manager finds that a streaming service is replaying her life using an avatar of Salma Hayek. Hayek, in the episode released on Thursday, has sold her digital image to Hollywood for use in programming created with artificial intelligence (AI).

Cineworld CEO and top execs secure near $35 million exit payout- FT

Cineworld's CEO Mooky Greidinger and his top management team will be paid up to $35 million combined to leave the British cinema operator after it emerges from Chapter 11 proceedings next month, the Financial Times reported on Friday. The lenders have committed to pay Greidinger, his brother and deputy CEO, Israel Greidinger, Chief Financial Officer Nisan Cohen and Chief Commercial Officer Renana Teperberg between $30 million and $35 million in cash within a year of their exit, the FT added, citing people familiar with the matter.

