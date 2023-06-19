Entertainment News Roundup: Pixar film 'Elemental' opens as studio's second-lowest box office debut; Seoul hosts large crowds as BTS fans celebrate 10-year anniversary

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Pixar film 'Elemental' opens as studio's second-lowest box office debut Pixar's animated movie "Elemental" took in roughly $30 million at U.S. and Canadian box offices over the weekend, the second-lowest debut in the history of the acclaimed studio behind the "Toy Story" franchise, "Finding Nemo" and other classics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2023 10:33 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 10:28 IST
BTS Image Credit: ANI

Pixar film 'Elemental' opens as studio's second-lowest box office debut

Pixar's animated movie "Elemental" took in roughly $30 million at U.S. and Canadian box offices over the weekend, the second-lowest debut in the history of the acclaimed studio behind the "Toy Story" franchise, "Finding Nemo" and other classics. "Elemental," a story about overcoming outward differences, added $15 million overseas for a global total of $45 million from Friday through Sunday, distributor Walt Disney Co said. The film opened in just three major international markets and will expand to other countries in the coming weeks.

Seoul hosts large crowds as BTS fans celebrate 10-year anniversary

An estimated 400,000 people gathered in South Korea's capital Seoul on Saturday as fans from around the globe commemorated the 10th anniversary of the debut of K-Pop boy band juggernaut BTS. The band is on the temporary break as a group with two of its seven members currently doing mandatory military service, but that did not stop a host of celebratory events this week catering to a loyal fanbase known as "ARMY".

(With inputs from agencies.)

