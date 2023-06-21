Entertainment News Roundup: Pixar film 'Elemental' opens as studio's second-lowest box office debut; US Supreme Court revives toy inventor's lawsuit over Disney 'Toy Story 3' bear and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Pixar film 'Elemental' opens as studio's second-lowest box office debut

Pixar's animated movie "Elemental" took in roughly $30 million at U.S. and Canadian box offices over the weekend, the second-lowest debut in the history of the acclaimed studio behind the "Toy Story" franchise, "Finding Nemo" and other classics. "Elemental," a story about overcoming outward differences, added $15 million overseas for a global total of $45 million from Friday through Sunday, distributor Walt Disney Co said. The film opened in just three major international markets and will expand to other countries in the coming weeks.

US Supreme Court revives toy inventor's lawsuit over Disney 'Toy Story 3' bear

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Disney must face a New Jersey toy creator's lawsuit that claimed the company violated her trademark rights with its character Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear from the blockbuster 2010 film "Toy Story 3." The justices threw out a lower court's ruling that Disney was protected against the lawsuit from Randice-Lisa Altschul's Diece-Lisa Industries by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment protections for freedom of speech.

'Netflix Effect' lifts Korean content but market control worries grow

When Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos visits South Korea this week he will find an entertainment industry that has achieved global fame through hits such as "Squid Game" and "The Glory", but also growing worries about the service's effects on the local market. South Korea has created some of Netflix's biggest shows, which have become synonymous with the broader international success of the country's cultural exports and spurred the Californian company to invest $2.5 billion in local content.

'Dahmer' producer Ryan Murphy plans to leave Netflix for Disney - Bloomberg News

Hit television writer and producer Ryan Murphy is planning to leave Netflix to join Walt Disney, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Murphy is known for his creation of hits from "Glee" to "9-1-1" and "American Horror Story" and serial-killer series "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," which became one of Netflix's most-watched series of all time.

'And Just Like That': Carrie Bradshaw is back for spinoff season two

Carrie Bradshaw is back navigating love in New York City once again in season two of "And Just Like That," where an old flame comes back into her life. The popular sequel to the hit show "Sex and The City" returns to screens this week, as Carrie, with the support of her pals - old and new - embraces single life after being widowed in season one.

Pixar's 'Elemental' challenge: Originals aren’t breaking big at the box office

Pixar, the studio that introduced the world to blockbuster franchises “Toy Story,” “Monsters, Inc” and “Cars,” has a problem: an original film it spent seven years nurturing bombed at the box office. The weak opening of “Elemental” this weekend has thrust the Walt Disney-owned animation pioneer into unfamiliar territory: being a laggard among rivals. Universal’s “The Super Mario Bros.” movie and Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” both animated films, have racked up big ticket sales this year.

