Entertainment News Roundup: 'Netflix Effect' lifts Korean content but market control worries grow; Elated music fans pitch up for Glastonbury, await Elton John and more

'Netflix Effect' lifts Korean content but market control worries grow

When Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos visits South Korea this week he will find an entertainment industry that has achieved global fame through hits such as "Squid Game" and "The Glory", but also growing worries about the service's effects on the local market. South Korea has created some of Netflix's biggest shows, which have become synonymous with the broader international success of the country's cultural exports and spurred the Californian company to invest $2.5 billion in local content.

Elated music fans pitch up for Glastonbury, await Elton John

Tens of thousands of music fans streamed into Worthy Farm in southwest England on Wednesday at the start of Glastonbury, the beloved music festival that will feature Elton John, Guns N' Roses and the Arctic Monkeys this weekend. Elated fans wore sun hats and lugged camping gear to the site of the world's biggest open-air arts and music festival, primed to witness hundreds of acts over five days culminating in British singer Elton John's last ever UK show on Sunday night.

US Supreme Court revives toy inventor's lawsuit over Disney 'Toy Story 3' bear

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Disney must face a New Jersey toy creator's lawsuit that claimed the company violated her trademark rights with its character Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear from the blockbuster 2010 film "Toy Story 3." The justices threw out a lower court's ruling that Disney was protected against the lawsuit from Randice-Lisa Altschul's Diece-Lisa Industries by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment protections for freedom of speech.

'Dahmer' producer Ryan Murphy plans to leave Netflix for Disney - Bloomberg News

Hit television writer and producer Ryan Murphy is planning to leave Netflix to join Walt Disney, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Murphy is known for his creation of hits from "Glee" to "9-1-1" and "American Horror Story" and serial-killer series "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," which became one of Netflix's most-watched series of all time.

'And Just Like That': Carrie Bradshaw is back for spinoff season two

Carrie Bradshaw is back navigating love in New York City once again in season two of "And Just Like That," where an old flame comes back into her life. The popular sequel to the hit show "Sex and The City" returns to screens this week, as Carrie, with the support of her pals - old and new - embraces single life after being widowed in season one.

Amazon duped millions of consumers into enrolling in Prime, US FTC says

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday accused Amazon.com of enrolling millions of consumers into its paid subscription Amazon Prime service without their consent and making it hard for them to cancel, the agency's latest action against the ecommerce giant in recent weeks. The FTC sued Amazon in federal court in Seattle, alleging that the company has "knowingly duped millions of consumers into unknowingly enrolling in Amazon Prime." In a statement, Amazon called the FTC's claims "false on the facts and the law."

Pixar's 'Elemental' challenge: Originals aren’t breaking big at the box office

Pixar, the studio that introduced the world to blockbuster franchises “Toy Story,” “Monsters, Inc” and “Cars,” has a problem: an original film it spent seven years nurturing bombed at the box office. The weak opening of “Elemental” this weekend has thrust the Walt Disney-owned animation pioneer into unfamiliar territory: being a laggard among rivals. Universal’s “The Super Mario Bros.” movie and Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” both animated films, have racked up big ticket sales this year.

'Secret Invasion,' a Marvel mini-series without a 'superhero solution'

Samuel L. Jackson is grateful that Marvel decided not to depict his role as the spy Nick Fury as a "swagalicious one-eyed guy that knows everything that will kill you in a hot minute." "He's vulnerable and kind of finding his way in this," Jackson told Reuters about his character, the protagonist with the eye patch in the TV action series "Secret Invasion."

