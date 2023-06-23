Entertainment News Roundup: 'Dahmer' producer Ryan Murphy plans to leave Netflix for Disney; Zero waste theatre seeks to show we all can act for change and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Elated music fans pitch up for Glastonbury, await Elton John

Tens of thousands of music fans streamed into Worthy Farm in southwest England on Wednesday at the start of Glastonbury, the beloved music festival that will feature Elton John, Guns N' Roses and the Arctic Monkeys this weekend. Elated fans wore sun hats and lugged camping gear to the site of the world's biggest open-air arts and music festival, primed to witness hundreds of acts over five days culminating in British singer Elton John's last ever UK show on Sunday night.

Givenchy shows dressy tailoring for men at Paris Fashion Week

Givenchy creative director Matthew M. Williams took to the catwalk on Thursday with an elegant spring and summer lineup for men, paring down the layers and zeroing in on suits. Models strode through a column-lined hallway of the Musee de l’Armee in central Paris, overlooking the monument’s gilded dome. They paraded suitcoats that ranged from long and slightly boxy, to short and pinched at the waist, paired with low-crotched trousers.

Kesha settles producer Dr. Luke's defamation lawsuit over rape accusation

Pop star Kesha on Thursday settled a lawsuit brought by her former producer Dr. Luke, who claimed that she defamed him by accusing him of raping her. Terms of the settlement, announced in a joint statement posted on Instagram, were not made public. Neither admitted wrongdoing.

'Dahmer' producer Ryan Murphy plans to leave Netflix for Disney - Bloomberg News

Hit television writer and producer Ryan Murphy is planning to leave Netflix to join Walt Disney, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Murphy is known for his creation of hits from "Glee" to "9-1-1" and "American Horror Story" and serial-killer series "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," which became one of Netflix's most-watched series of all time.

'And Just Like That': Carrie Bradshaw is back for spinoff season two

Carrie Bradshaw is back navigating love in New York City once again in season two of "And Just Like That," where an old flame comes back into her life. The popular sequel to the hit show "Sex and The City" returns to screens this week, as Carrie, with the support of her pals - old and new - embraces single life after being widowed in season one.

Amazon duped millions of consumers into enrolling in Prime, US FTC says

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday accused Amazon.com of enrolling millions of consumers into its paid subscription Amazon Prime service without their consent and making it hard for them to cancel, the agency's latest action against the ecommerce giant in recent weeks. The FTC sued Amazon in federal court in Seattle, alleging that the company has "knowingly duped millions of consumers into unknowingly enrolling in Amazon Prime." In a statement, Amazon called the FTC's claims "false on the facts and the law."

Zero waste theatre seeks to show we all can act for change

Surrounded by the glass and steel towers of London's financial district, a low-rise construction made of re-used materials has sprung up to make the point we have collective power to tackle climate change. The Greenhouse Theatre, billed as Britain's first zero waste theatre, is staging plays in London over the summer months when long, light evenings reduce the need for electricity.

'Secret Invasion,' a Marvel mini-series without a 'superhero solution'

Samuel L. Jackson is grateful that Marvel decided not to depict his role as the spy Nick Fury as a "swagalicious one-eyed guy that knows everything that will kill you in a hot minute." "He's vulnerable and kind of finding his way in this," Jackson told Reuters about his character, the protagonist with the eye patch in the TV action series "Secret Invasion."

