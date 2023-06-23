Entertainment News Roundup: Kesha settles producer Dr. Luke's defamation lawsuit over rape accusation; Shanghai's 'voguing' dancers step lightly to avoid official gaze and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Elated music fans pitch up for Glastonbury, await Elton John

Tens of thousands of music fans streamed into Worthy Farm in southwest England on Wednesday at the start of Glastonbury, the beloved music festival that will feature Elton John, Guns N' Roses and the Arctic Monkeys this weekend. Elated fans wore sun hats and lugged camping gear to the site of the world's biggest open-air arts and music festival, primed to witness hundreds of acts over five days culminating in British singer Elton John's last ever UK show on Sunday night.

Givenchy shows dressy tailoring for men at Paris Fashion Week

Givenchy creative director Matthew M. Williams took to the catwalk on Thursday with an elegant spring and summer lineup for men, paring down the layers and zeroing in on suits. Models strode through a column-lined hallway of the Musee de l’Armee in central Paris, overlooking the monument’s gilded dome. They paraded suitcoats that ranged from long and slightly boxy, to short and pinched at the waist, paired with low-crotched trousers.

Kesha settles producer Dr. Luke's defamation lawsuit over rape accusation

Pop star Kesha on Thursday settled a lawsuit brought by her former producer Dr. Luke, who claimed that she defamed him by accusing him of raping her. Terms of the settlement, announced in a joint statement posted on Instagram, were not made public. Neither admitted wrongdoing.

'Rust' armorer faces new charge of tampering with evidence

The armorer for the movie "Rust" transferred drugs to someone on the day the film's cinematographer was shot dead in 2021, special prosecutors said on Thursday as she faced a new charge of tampering with evidence. Prosecutors said the additional charge against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed related to the Oct. 21, 2021, transfer of "narcotics to another person with the intent to prevent the apprehension, prosecution or conviction of herself."

Shanghai's 'voguing' dancers step lightly to avoid official gaze

Two hundred people gathered in a club in a basement in China's financial capital, many dressed in red and black latex with corsets and fishnet stockings, to cheer competitors who sashayed and danced down a red carpet under the scrutiny of judges. Events like these, known as "balls", celebrate a subculture centred on the LGBTQ community that dates from mid-20th century dance halls in New York's Harlem, before being adopted by queer communities of colour in the 1980s.

Zero waste theatre seeks to show we all can act for change

Surrounded by the glass and steel towers of London's financial district, a low-rise construction made of re-used materials has sprung up to make the point we have collective power to tackle climate change. The Greenhouse Theatre, billed as Britain's first zero waste theatre, is staging plays in London over the summer months when long, light evenings reduce the need for electricity.

Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz perform at concert tied to Paris summit

Singers including Billie Eilish and Lenny Kravitz, politicians and activists took to the stage in Paris on Thursday at a concert calling for action on climate change and inequality as world leaders met at the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact. Organised by non-profit group Global Citizen, the "Power Our Planet: Live in Paris" event featured musical performances and speeches by climate activists and leaders from Brazil, Kenya, Barbados and the World Bank as well as famous faces including Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh.

'Secret Invasion,' a Marvel mini-series without a 'superhero solution'

Samuel L. Jackson is grateful that Marvel decided not to depict his role as the spy Nick Fury as a "swagalicious one-eyed guy that knows everything that will kill you in a hot minute." "He's vulnerable and kind of finding his way in this," Jackson told Reuters about his character, the protagonist with the eye patch in the TV action series "Secret Invasion."

(With inputs from agencies.)