Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood directors ratify labor pact as writers keep picketing; At Glastonbury, a giant spider powered by renewable energy and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Hollywood directors ratify labor pact as writers keep picketing

Film and television directors voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new three-year labor contract with major Hollywood studios on Friday, averting a second work stoppage that would have added to upheaval caused by an ongoing writers' strike. The Directors Guild of America (DGA) said 87% of those voting supported the deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), a group that represents Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc and other major studios.

At Glastonbury, a giant spider powered by renewable energy

A giant spider breathes fire into the cloudy night sky over Glastonbury's Arcadia stage as thumping beats from electronic music duo the Chemical Brothers excite hundreds of fans. The colossal metal arachnid, made from recycled military hardware, has been a fixture at England's world-famous music festival for years, but this time Arcadia and all the other stages at Glastonbury are being powered entirely by renewable energy sources, organisers say.

Elton John enthralls Glastonbury in final UK show

Elton John enthralled a massive Glastonbury crowd on Sunday night in possibly his last show in Britain, delighting loyal fans but disappointing others who had hoped for star guest appearances. The flamboyant British singer's performance followed two sun-drenched days at the famous music festival in southwest England, where tens of thousands of fans heard Guns N' Roses, the Arctic Monkeys, the Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi and others.

Remains found in California mountains where actor Julian Sands went missing

Hikers have found human remains in Southern California's Mount Baldy wilderness, the mountainous area where British-born film actor Julian Sands went missing in January, local authorities said late on Saturday. The hikers contacted Fontana Station officials at about 10 a.m. on Saturday to report the discovery of the body, which was taken to the coroner's office for identification, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

