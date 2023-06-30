Odd News Roundup: Soccer-Brazil fan leaves everything to Neymar in will; South Koreans become a year or two younger as traditional way of counting age scrapped

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Soccer-Brazil fan leaves everything to Neymar in will

Leaving everything you own to a multi-millionaire soccer player would not be everyone's idea of a good cause, but one Brazilian fan could not think of a more deserving recipient of his worldly goods than Neymar Jr. The anonymous fan said that beyond a love for the national team and for Brazil's football legacy, he identified with Neymar, which led him to officially name the Brazil striker in his will.

South Koreans become a year or two younger as traditional way of counting age scrapped

South Koreans became a year or two younger on Wednesday as new laws that require using only the international method of counting age took effect, replacing the country's traditional method. Under the age system most commonly used in South Koreans' everyday life, people are deemed to be a year old at birth and a year is added every Jan. 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)